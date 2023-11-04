If Alberta leaves CPP it will need to negotiate international agreements: Freeland

OTTAWA — Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says if Alberta were to leave the Canada Pension Plan it would require a “complex and multi-year process” of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad. .

Freeland said Friday that would be one of the steps the Alberta and federal governments would take if the province were to withdraw from the federal retirement plan and create its own plan.

His comments followed a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers, in which he said they discussed the consequences of Alberta remaining alone.

“Of course Alberta has the right to withdraw,” Freeland told reporters.

“But Alberta’s choice about (the Canada Pension Plan) also affects every single Canadian.”

Freeland, who calls herself a “proud daughter of Alberta,” said she is hearing from Albertans concerned about the idea.

She said she is asking the chief actuary to “provide an estimate of the asset transfer” based on “a reasonable interpretation of the provisions in the (Canada Pension Plan) legislation.”

After the meeting, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said he was encouraged to hear that Ottawa would provide actuarial analysis.

“We have been demanding this for several weeks,” he said in a statement.

“To be clear, Alberta is committed to ensuring that any potential creation of the Alberta Pension Plan will not deprive our fellow Canadians of a stable pension and its associated benefits.”

On the issue of negotiating international social security agreements, Freeland told reporters that if Alberta started its own program it would “need to ensure equal treatment of contributors who spend part of their careers abroad.” “

Quebec has negotiated its own such agreements with 39 countries, while Canada has done the same with 60 countries.

“This will be a complex and multi-year process and it will take place at a time of real uncertainty,” Freeland said, referring to both “geopolitical uncertainty” and “global economic uncertainty.”

The Alberta government argues that its workers contribute a large share to the national fund and would stand to make larger savings and payouts if they left the CPP.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had planned to hold a potential referendum on leaving the CPP in 2025, but now says she will not proceed with such a vote until governments or courts decide whether to leave the CPP. How much will Alberta get if it leaves CPP?

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he understands why Smith is proposing to take his province out of the Canada Pension Plan.

“I don’t think Alberta is leaving Canada,” Higgs said outside the legislature in Fredericton. “I think Canada, in many ways, has abandoned Alberta.”

He said as the premier of a Maritime province that receives federal equalization payments, it’s worth noting that Alberta has been a major contributor to those funds. And he questioned why federal policies are “cutting off (Alberta’s) resource revenues at a time when they are trying to reconfigure their economy.”

Higgs did not elaborate, but said Alberta’s bid to drop the pension plan represents a “forward arrow” and a “reality check.”

However, the New Brunswick Premier said he does not agree with Smith’s approach.

“If Alberta opts out of the CPP funding formula, it would be a huge problem for Canadians across the country. I don’t think that’s Alberta’s intention.”

Last month, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre encouraged Albertans to stay in the federal pension plan.

But he blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for creating such conditions through measures such as carbon pricing that would prompt the province to consider other options.

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Alan McMaster, who chairs the Council of Provincial and Territorial Finance Ministers, told reporters that during the meeting each province expressed how much they care about the Canada Pension Plan.

He said he believes the pension plan is better off with Alberta.

“We want them to stay and today there was a real consensus on that,” he said.

“I don’t want to cause concern for people. I want people to know that there is a strong consensus across the country about the importance of the Canada Pension Plan and we all want to work together to keep it the way it is.” Are.”

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy described unity as the CPP’s strength.

“In times of economic uncertainty, no Ontarian – or Canadian – should have to worry about the security of their retirement savings. Unity is the strength of the CPP, and it is the strength of our country. But unity requires fairness Is.”

British Columbia Premier David Abbey said during an unrelated news conference in Vancouver that the main concern for BC residents, and Canadians overall, is where the pension plan will be for them.

“It’s safe, it’s funded, it allows you to retire anywhere in Canada, (as) many Albertans know who are living in British Columbia right now, and it works.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

– With files from Alison Jones in Toronto, Dirk Meissner in Victoria, and Michael MacDonald and Keith Duckett in Halifax.

Stephanie Taylor and Nojoud Al Mailise, The Canadian Press

