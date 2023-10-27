IET gets Rs 5 crore grant to promote innovation, entrepreneurship – Times of India

Indore: The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) at Devi Ahilya University (DAVV) has received a grant of Rs 5 crore from the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, under the Inclusive Technology Based Incubator Programme. The grant, spread over a three-year period, aims to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within and outside the institute. Under the provisions of the grant, IET DAVV will admit 45 innovators and startups into its incubation centre, of which 10, 15 and 20 will be targeted respectively each year. , The grant will also provide significant financial support to 40 innovative ideas and startups through the Ignition Fund, with 10, 15 and 15 ideas planned for each year respectively. The institute also plans to assist 30 startups over a period of three years. The grant will facilitate the filing of 12 intellectual properties including patents, copyrights, trademarks and design patents, with 2, 4 and 6 filings planned for each year. This initiative is expected to promote the emerging entrepreneurial scenario within the university. IET DAVV is set to organize a series of 38 events and workshops during this period, which will provide a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from industry experts and refine their ideas. And skills. “This grant will play a vital role in encouraging the students of the institute to become innovators and contributors to the growing landscape of innovation in the country. We are also aiming to include students from other fields like finance and marketing to be a part of this programme,” said Dr Shashi Prakash, head of the incubation center at IET DAVV. Under this programme, special efforts will be made to streamline innovations into marketable products. Focusing on ensuring quick commercialization of innovative ideas from the student community. Funding will also be extended for the development of dedicated research and development (R&D) rooms equipped with necessary equipment and FAB laboratory equipment to meet the needs of budding innovators.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com