OPEC+ now controls barely half of global oil output as demand growth slowed “significantly” and US output hit new highs, the Western energy watchdog said on Thursday.

Recent production cuts to prop up the price of oil have caused OPEC+’s market share to drop to just 51 percent, the lowest since the establishment of the expanded cartel in 2016, the International Energy Agency said.

Despite the production cuts, oil prices remain below $75 a barrel compared with nearly $100 in September, with the IEA saying “growth in global oil demand will slow significantly” in the current quarter.

Citing macroeconomic factors such as higher interest rates and a “weak rebound from COVID-induced lows,” it said demand for the quarter would be about 400,000 barrels per day lower than expected last month.

OPEC+’s dominance of the market could fall further next year, as production increases by non-members are expected to be enough to offset the entire increase in global demand forecast for 2024, the watchdog said.

It said record supply from the US and rising output from producers such as Guyana and Brazil would increase oil supplied by non-OPEC countries by 1.2 million b/d in 2024 – well above demand growth forecasts of 1.1 million b/d. More than a day.

The cartel – which includes OPEC members plus countries like Russia, Mexico and Azerbaijan – has announced several rounds of supply cuts over the past 14 months. But its efforts to support prices above $80 a barrel have been hampered by production by non-members.

The IEA says the US, which is already producing 20 million b/d, will remain the major source of supply growth next year.

“Continued production growth and slow demand growth will complicate efforts by major producers to protect their market share and maintain elevated oil prices,” the IEA said.

The IEA now expects oil demand growth to slow from a year-on-year rate of 2.8mn b/d in Q3 2023 to 1.9mn b/d this quarter.

It had previously estimated demand growth this quarter at 2.3 million per day.

The watchdog said more than half of this revision was due to weak demand in Europe, “where unprecedented rate hikes in 2022-23 are working their way through an already stagnant manufacturing sector”.

The agency also forecast weaker demand for the Middle East and Russia as a sign of the broader economic slowdown.

But he expects global oil demand to rise by 130,000 b/d in 2024 more than previously estimated, adding that the US could see a “soft landing”.

In such a scenario, the US Federal Reserve would be successful in bringing inflation back to its 2 percent target without pushing the world’s largest economy into recession.

