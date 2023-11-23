IEA says oil and gas industry must abandon carbon capture as solution to climate change

The Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility operated by Chevron Corp. on Barrow Island, Australia, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Thursday the oil and gas industry needs to dispel the “illusion” that carbon capture technology is a solution to climate change and invest more in clean energy.

“Industry really needs to commit to helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals – which means dispelling the illusion that big “Carbon capture in quantity is the solution.” UN climate change conference in Dubai next week.

The technology captures carbon dioxide from industrial operations and stores it underground before the emissions enter the atmosphere.

Oil and gas companies face a moment of truth over their role in the clean energy transition, Birol writes in an IEA report reviewing the industry’s role in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions economy by 2050 .

According to Birol, only 1% of global investment in clean energy has come from oil and gas companies. The industry needs to face the “inconvenient truth” that a successful clean energy transition will require reducing oil and gas operations, not expanding them, the IEA chief wrote.

“So while all oil and gas producers need to reduce emissions from their own operations, including methane leakage and flaring, our call to action is much broader,” Birol wrote.

According to the IEA report, the industry will need to invest 50% of capital expenditure in clean energy projects by 2030 to meet the target of limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius. About 2.5% of industry capital spending in 2022 goes toward clean energy.

According to the report, one of the major pitfalls in the energy transition is over-reliance on carbon capture. According to the IEA, carbon capture is necessary to achieve net zero emissions in some sectors, but should not be used as a way to maintain the status quo.

According to the IEA, limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius under current projections of oil and gas consumption would require capturing an “unimaginable” 32 billion tonnes of carbon for use or storage by 2050.

According to the IEA, the necessary technology will require 26,000 terawatt hours of electricity to operate in 2050, more than the total global demand in 2022.

According to the report, it would also require $3.5 trillion in annual investment from today to mid-century, which is equivalent to the annual revenue of the entire oil and gas industry in recent years.

US oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are investing billions in carbon capture technology and hydrogen, while European majors Shell and BP have focused more on renewables such as solar and wind.

Exxon and Chevron are also doubling down on fossil fuels through mega deals. Exxon is buying Pioneer Resources for about $60 billion, while Chevron is buying Hess for $53 billion.

