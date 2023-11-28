STOCKHOLM, November 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Software company Idun has developed ProptechOS, an operating system for building data, in collaboration with key players in the real estate industry, notably Vasakronen as a key customer and investor. Idun is now entering its next phase, and today announced the closing of a funding round led by software-as-a-service investor Partink.

ProptechOS has been on the market since 2019 and claims users in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and the United States. The real estate industry is just beginning to embrace digitalization, which holds immense potential to optimize resource utilization across various domains such as energy consumption, operations and utilization while enhancing customer experiences. Access to data and the ability to scale solutions cost-effectively are critical in this growth.

“So far, we have collaborated with our customers to develop ProptechOS into a useful product, while following the principles of other cloud platforms. Almost all of our customers are making the rapid transition from pilot to wide production. It is the right time to introduce new shareholders. And Partink brings impressive expertise in scaling SaaS companies internationally,” says Per Carlberg, co-founder and CEO of Idun.

ProptechOS is a SaaS platform built on the open standard RealEstateCore, facilitating the integration of all applications within the PropTech world. This ensures that property owners are future-proofed, as they only need to create a single integration with ProptechOS, rather than integrating each application with each individual system in their properties. Additionally, the platform makes it cost-effective to add, improve, or replace proptech solutions at scale.

“It will be extremely interesting to grow ProptechOS in collaboration with the company founders and Waskronen. We see significant potential in ProptechOS’ offerings, given that the market is virtually limitless. Additionally, it is great that through ProptechOS Partink is reducing its environmental impact. can contribute to reducing the real estate industry, one of the largest industries in the world,” concluded Per Nordling, founder and partner of Partink.

About Idun and ProptechOS:

Idun is a Swedish software company developing ProptechOS, an IoT platform that collects real-time data from building management systems, BIM, business data, and IoT devices, harmonizes it, contextualizes it, and Provides convenience to building owners, building operators. Managers, and end users. The platform allows the use of PropTech apps on buildings for customization purposes and is configured according to the scale of your development using ProptechOS’s application ecosystem. ProptechOS optimizes energy usage, attendance analytics, environmental certification, predictive maintenance and other innovative use cases.

About Partink:

Partink is a European investment firm specializing in SaaS companies that provide software services within the B2B segment. As an active investor, Partink works closely with its portfolio companies primarily in the Nordic and Benelux countries. The company maintains offices in Sweden and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.partinccapital.com

