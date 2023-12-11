The new Advisory Board will advise the ITRC on matters related to identity crime by providing collaborative discussion, thought leadership and advocacy, offering solutions, and facilitating industry collaboration.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization founded to support victims of identity crime, a We are pleased to announce the addition of the Advisory Board that serves as the Alliance for Identity Resilience (AIR). Six executives from different disciplines, industries and sectors are the first board members to be appointed.

The AIR Advisory Board will work within the framework of ITRC’s mission to empower individuals and businesses through education, advocacy and innovative strategies. The primary purpose of the AIR is to advise the ITRC on matters relating to identity crime. The Board seeks to foster collaborative discussions, advance thought leadership and advocacy, identify emerging challenges and opportunities, provide guidance on projects and initiatives, facilitate industry collaboration, and provide holistic solutions to enhance identity protection and victim recovery services. Acts as an advisory body to propose.

“Identity crimes are dynamic and constantly evolving, which means we need to keep pace with criminals’ tactics so we can help victims,” ​​said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. To provide essential services.” “This new group of industry leaders with specialized skills and experience will help ensure that ITRC stays on top of trends, emerging threats and defenses and is well-positioned to participate in the discussion about them.”

The following people are the inaugural members of ITRC’s AIR Advisory Board:

Jay Meyer, Facetec, Inc. Senior Vice President of North American Operations and President and CEO of Sage Capital Advisors, LLC

Lynette Owens, vice president of global consumer education and product marketing at Trend Micro

Meghan Land, Executive Director of the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse

Michael Schumack, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer of IDIQ

Stephen Smith, Intellectual Technology, Inc. Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy at.

The AIR Advisory Board will be chaired by experienced corporate and nonprofit executive Shawn Holtzclaw. Click here to view the advisory board. Click here to view the full list of ITRC leadership.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national‥nonprofit organization that empowers and guides consumers, victims, businesses, and government to reduce the risk and impact of identity compromise and crime. Has been established to. Through public and private assistance, ITRC provides free assistance and consumer education to victims through its website, live-chat‥idtheftcenter.org and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, as reported. ITRC provides support to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

media Contact

Identity Theft Resource Center

alex akhten

Director of Communications and Media Relations

888.400.5530 ext. 3611

[email protected]

media Contact

Alex Achten, Identity Theft Resource Center, 888-400-5530 x 3611, [email protected], www.idtheftcenter.org

Twitter Facebook

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prweb.com/releases/the-identity-theft-resource-center-creates-advisory-board-announces-first-members-302009960.html

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center

Source