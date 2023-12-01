Ideation Lab renamed in honor of Loyola alumni

The sign will be on top of the previously named Ideation Lab on November 29, 2023. The lab was renamed in honor of Robert and Lori Kent Savoie.

What was formerly known as The Ideation Lab in the Loyola College of Business has been renamed in dedication to Robert “Bobby” Savoie and his wife, Lori Kent Savoie.

The newly named Dr. Bobby and Lori Kent Savoie Ideation Lab is a hub for student entrepreneurs to work on ideas, collaborate, and turn said ideas into reality.

Sam McCabe, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, said Savoie is “a heavily involved entrepreneur throughout New Orleans.”

Savoie received a master’s degree from Loyola in 1981 and worked with NASA in engineering and nuclear energy.

According to McCabe, Savoie and his wife are “great supporters of the university”.

Barbara Watts, executive director of entrepreneurship at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, said the married couple is dedicated to keeping the Ideation Lab and all of its programs alive and funded, because they believe it will be an asset to students across campus. Is.

McCabe said the Savoie Wolfpack are donors to programs in the business department, including LaunchU, and are even reaching out for ideas on how to best support the entrepreneurial spirit on campus.

Wolfpack LaunchU in particular has seen success since its launch two years ago and has provided over sixty thousand dollars of support to student, parent, faculty, and alumni businesses. According to McCabe, the first group of the program collectively raised a total of one million dollars and hired sixteen employees.

Additionally, last month the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development received an award for outstanding student engagement and leadership from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers.

McCabe said all of this is made possible by people who utilize the Dr. Bobby and Lori Kent Savoie Ideation Lab, and through campus programming like the Side Hustle Expo.

McCabe said he wants students to know that the Dr. Bobby and Lori Kent Savoie Ideation Lab is open to all students, not just College of Business students.

He said the laboratory could be used as meeting and office space. [and is] It is designed as an open space where everything can go and is a place to work through ideas and get inspired to turn them into a business.”

Although McCabe couldn’t share any future endeavors regarding the College of Business and its programs, he did hint that something might be on the way.

“We always have something up our sleeves,” he said.

This year, the Entrepreneurship Club was formed, in which speakers are invited to talk to members about the specifics of starting a business, and how to move from a disorganized business to a revenue-generating business.

Watts said New Orleans is a growing entrepreneurial network, and in the future, there will be even stronger opportunities to connect Loyola to the greater New Orleans area.

