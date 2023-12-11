Idea: Marriott International introduces neuroinclusive practices into meetings and events

Marriott International has announced a partnership with The New Project, an initiative of Google’s Experience Institute (XI), in an effort to create more neuro-inclusive experiences for event attendees.

Under the new partnership, all customer meetings and events of more than 250 people hosted by Marriott will include a series of neuro-inclusive initiatives, including:

A dedicated quiet room that will be available for attendees to use to recover from sensory stress. A range of tools and resources are available upon request at registration, including sensory and fidget toys, noise canceling ear plugs, sleep masks, sunglasses, printed agendas and venue maps.

Complete schedule of event details, including information about when loud music, flashing lights or surprise moments may occur during the event.

On-screen real-time captioning and subtitling during main stage programming.

According to a press release, Marriott has worked closely with The New Project over the past two years to learn directly from the neurodivergent community.

“Building on our commitments to innovation and inclusion, Marriott is dedicated to making meetings and events more accessible to everyone,” Drew Pinto, executive vice president and chief revenue and technology officer of Marriott International, said in the release.

“The New Project is a driving force in this field, and we really look forward to working jointly with them and the neurodivergent community to deepen our understanding of neurodivergent needs to truly welcome everyone.”

Source: skift.com