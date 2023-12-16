IDC report says China's smartphone market on track to recover in 2024 as consumers look to upgrade

China’s smartphone market is expected to bounce back in the fourth quarter of 2023 and continue to improve next year, registering the first annual growth in three years, according to market forecasts released this week.

China, the world’s largest smartphone market, is expected to ship 287 million units in 2024, a 3.6 percent year-on-year increase, driven by demand for better gadgets and better smartphones, according to a report released Thursday by IDC. Driven by improving consumer appetite.

This would be the market’s first year-on-year increase since 2021. IDC said shipment volumes are expected to remain stable in the next years.

Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi, Huawei are in a rare public spat over foldable patents.

According to IDC, consumers are eyeing upgrades to models with more storage, and the fierce rivalry among domestic smartphone brands will push vendors to launch more competitive products next year.

China’s smartphone industry has been under pressure in recent years due to weak consumer demand due to macroeconomic headwinds and Covid-related disruptions. However, it showed signs of improvement in the fourth quarter due to increased attention on Huawei’s latest Mate 60 series and promotion during the Singles Day shopping festival in November.

Fourth-quarter smartphone shipment volumes in China are likely to grow for the first time in 10 quarters, according to IDC.

Customers try out Xiaomi’s Mi 14 series phones at a company store in Shanghai on October 28, 2023. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Huawei surprised the industry in August when it announced the Mate 60 Pro, a handset equipped with an advanced made-in-China 5G chip, despite US sanctions intended to hamper its access to such technology .

According to a report published by Counterpoint Research, smartphone sales in China increased by 11 percent in the first four weeks of October compared to the same period last year, with Huawei’s sales increasing by 90 percent in the same period.

Moving into 2024, strong growth in foldable handsets will drive the revival of the market, with annual shipments expected to grow 53.2 percent to nearly 10 million units, according to the IDC report.

IDC said foldable devices are likely to see greater adoption with more affordable prices as the cost of key components, including hinges and screens, continues to fall.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to be more widely deployed on the new generation of smartphones, with Chinese brands boasting the integration of the technology into their devices. IDC said the use of AI in smartphones has the potential to eliminate the lack of innovation seen in the market in recent years.

Source: amp.scmp.com