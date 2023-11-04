by Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the Inter-American Development Bank said Friday’s agreement between the United States, Canada and 10 countries to strengthen regional supply chains will position Latin America and the Caribbean for strong growth in the coming years. Are ready.

IDB President Ilan Gudgeon told Reuters the bank would play a bigger role in that development after signing three new agreements with the United States in the areas of migration, biodiversity and steps to mobilize more private sector investment.

US President Joe Biden and top officials from Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Mexico and Panama on Friday pledged to deepen economic ties with a big focus on migration and supply chains. Did. For clean energy, medical supplies and semiconductors.

“This is an agreement that fundamentally ties America together – America with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said. “This is the moment where you can seize the opportunity to change things.”

He said Friday’s agreement sent a “big signal” to US investors and others eyeing projects in the region.

Goldfagen, a former IMF official who took the helm of the IDB a year ago, said the region still faces many social, fiscal and climate challenges, but expanded cooperation and investment could help the region prosper – and can help the world meet its needs. Food, vital minerals and energy.

He said Latin America and the Caribbean produce 30% of their energy through renewables, double the global average, and are home to two-thirds of the world’s lithium and 38% of copper. It also produces enough food to feed 1.3 billion people.

Friday’s agreement included $89 million for the IDB’s efforts to help countries address migration challenges, including $25 million from the U.S. and additional funds from Canada, South Korea and Spain, and the IDB’s common capital.

It also called on the US International Defense Finance Corp and IBD Invest, the bank’s private sector arm, to set up a new investment platform to finance large-scale strategic infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Washington also announced a contribution of $10 million to the IDB Biodiversity Grant Facility.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dianne Craft)

