Ida uses AI to prevent grocery food waste techcrunch

Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to customize new orders of fresh products like fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. The startup recently raised a seed round of $2.9 million (€2.7 million) from First, Daphne, Motier Ventures and Kima Ventures.

Right now, grocery stores rely mostly on order sheets with large numbers of columns that represent re-ordering schedules. These error-prone tables lead to both wastage and shortages of food. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.

“The person in charge or the vegetables will take these sheets of paper and a pen. Then they will study the stock line by line, reference by reference. Then they’ll make some guesses and say: ‘Okay, right now, I have a good feeling about the eggplant. The weather is nice today, so let’s get four crates of two-kilogram eggplants,” co-founder and CEO Matteo Bicco told me.

Of course, this is not a 100% estimate as experienced people will look at past years to find some trends to predict if it is time to order more strawberries. But there has been high turnover in these jobs in recent years. Even for people who have been working in the same grocery store for years, it’s hard to be precise every day.

That’s why Ida wants to change this process by giving grocery shoppers the right tools. Ida is a tablet app connected to sales forecasting algorithms that guide humans when it’s time to re-order some new products.

Ida is starting with vegetables and fruits, but may soon expand to other shelves like meat and fish. By focusing on perishable goods, Ida is dealing with an underserved portion of supermarket inventory because it is fairly easy to estimate how many boxes of cereal you have in your store due to bar codes and linked points of sale. Or, as Biko said, “SAP gives you a rolling average.”

Behind the scenes, Ida just doesn’t watch what happens at the points of sale because it doesn’t work well for vegetables and fruits. Instead, the company creates a probabilistic list that takes into account real-life scenarios.

“With a prospective inventory, my cucumber sales are mixed with my organic cucumber sales because when you buy organic cucumbers, the cashier will count them as non-organic cucumbers,” Biko said. Another example, you can probably keep potatoes for a while, but cherries go bad very quickly.

This way, instead of counting how many cucumbers you currently have, Ida can give you a ballpark number of cucumbers you have in your store. Of course, if something seems to be massively off, staff members can correct those inventory numbers.

Second, IDA takes into account over a hundred different parameters with at least three years of sales data to forecast demand. Ida looks at weather conditions, seasons, prices, other grocery stores in the area, special offers and more.

Third, Ida uses this forecast data to generate your next order. And stores can configure a safety stock so they know for sure they’re not going to run out of a specific item (without ordering more).

“As I mentioned earlier, you order eggplants in 2-kilogram crates. So we are facing a mathematical problem which is optimization under constraint. I order in increments of 2 kg, I have 5 kg on my shelf, and we will try to take into account all the data to say that we need 4 crates, not 3 and not 5,” Biko said.

IDA does not process orders itself. Instead, staff members can review everything and change certain things manually. Right now, the startup estimates that 70 to 75% of Ida’s suggestions are accurate and not manually changed by grocers. Once this task is complete, IDA generates order forms for the central purchasing office, but potentially also for local producers, as IDA can mix and match suppliers in its tablet app.

In many ways, Ida is just getting started. Other young startups are tackling this vertical, such as Guac in the US. It will be interesting to see if grocery stores switch to these software solutions to manage fresh produce on a larger scale. But it seems that improving the bottom line and reducing their overall impact on the environment is no easy task for supermarkets.

