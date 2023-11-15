Image Source: Aviva PLC

FTSE 100 The past year has been largely flat with returns of less than 1%. However, it is still better than many individual stocks.

For example, both Halma And Hargreaves Lansdowne Enjoyed solid growth this year. Yet their share prices have fallen by 18% and 24% respectively.

Whereas aviva (LSE:AV) shares haven’t seen such a steep decline, they are still down around 8%.

I believe this gives me an opportunity to consider adding some of its shares to my portfolio.

What are the risks?

Unfortunately, 2023 has not been good for the financial services industry.

This is not good for Aviva as an insurance company. In fact, for many companies in the sector, their share prices have been struggling significantly since the great financial crisis in 2007.

HSBC, lloydsAnd barclays are among those companies whose share prices have yet to recover from this period.

Aviva has been no exception, with its share price still down some 63% since the beginning of 2007.

The US banking crisis in March this year didn’t help matters, which resulted in a significant decline in the share prices of many financial services companies.

Furthermore, the UK economy failed to grow at all in the third quarter of this year.

As the insurance industry is affected by the broader economy, there is a risk that Aviva will not be able to deliver meaningful growth for some time yet.

This means that as the UK economy stabilises, so will Aviva shares.

However, I am an investor who thinks long term.

I don’t care if the economy isn’t doing so well in the short term. I know it will stabilize at some point. Once that happens, financial services firms should flourish as the economy grows.

Also, I can see that Aviva has £19.8 billion on its balance sheet.

This should be more than enough to weather any powerful economic storm that may come in the short term.

Dividends are too good to ignore

With a dividend yield of 8.2%, Aviva shares offer an excellent opportunity to build a second income.

It’s important to remember that the dividend is not guaranteed, but let’s see how many shares of it I would need to buy to generate £100 per month.

Assuming the dividend of 31p per share paid last year will be the same this year, I would have to buy 3,871 shares to achieve it.

This is also a conservative estimate. The actual number of shares I need to buy may be less.

As mentioned, I assumed that interim This year’s dividend is the same as last year. However, Aviva has already announced that this year it will be 8% higher than last year, rising from 10.3p per share to 11.8p per share. If the final dividend increases by the same amount, I will not need to buy as much stock to generate the same passive income.

I also like that this growth is sustainable as it is in line with the increase in operating profit.

Furthermore, Aviva has been able to improve its operating profit while the financial services sector remains under high pressure. This is a good sign.

So, if I had extra cash, I would buy its shares today.

