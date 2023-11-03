Image Source: Getty Images

As a value/dividend/income investor, I’m always on the lookout for undervalued stocks in good businesses. And as an older shareholder (I’m 55) my goal is to generate higher passive income.

Happily, there are plenty of high-yield stocks FTSE 100 Index. In fact, I count at least 10 FTSE stocks with a dividend yield of 8%+ per year.

Passive Income from Blue-Chip Businesses

London’s main stock index offers such an attractive cash yield partly because it has been weak in 2023. The index has fallen 4.8% over the past six months, making it a 0.6% decline this calendar year.

As a result, the FTSE 100 now offers a cash yield of 4% per annum – significantly higher than the yields received from other major stock markets. Additionally, some high-yield stocks offer attractive passive income that has to be seen to be believed.

M&G sounds good to me

My wife and I already own six of the 10 highest-yielding FTSE 100 stocks, including three of the top four. And one of these dividend stocks is a long-established asset manager M&G (LSE:MNG).

At the current share price of 201.9p, the group is worth just under £4.8bn, making it one of the smaller FTSE 100 companies. But this global business has been running since 1931 and today manages approximately £333 billion of financial assets for millions of clients.

Additionally, as the table below shows, M&G stock has outperformed Footsie (+3.1%) in the last year. Here’s how its share price has changed over six different periods:

five days +4.2% One month +4.6% six months -1.1% from 2023 to today +7.6% one year +16.4% Since Flotation (at 220p) -8.2%

After some weakness over the summer, M&G shares are up about 5% in the past month. And although they have increased by almost a sixth in a year, their value has declined since their release in October 2019.

I have M&G for bumper income

The above figures do not include the cash dividend, which is fantastic from M&G. That’s why my wife and I bought this cheap stock in August for 199.6pa a share. Here are M&G’s dividends since its IPO (initial public offering) four years ago:

Year total dividend 2023 6.5p* 2022 19.6p 2021 18.3p 2020 18.23p 2019 15.77p

Note that even during Covid-impacted 2020, M&G raised its dividend by 15.6% compared to 2019. Similarly, the 2022 payment was 7.1% higher on the 2021 distribution.

£1,972 of passive income for life?

Right now, this stock offers a dividend yield of 9.86% per year. If I bought £20,000 of these shares at the current share price, I would have 9,906 shares (net of fees). These shares will give me £1,972 per year in passive income. What’s not to like?

Now for the negatives. Future dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or canceled at any time. That said, M&G has plenty of excess capital on its balance sheet to continue paying a dividend.

At the same time, the future of this group is closely linked to the health of the financial markets. So, if stocks and bonds crash – as it did in 2022 – M&G’s earnings could be hit hard. But the only reason I didn’t buy this stock this month is because we already bought it cheap!

