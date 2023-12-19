Image Source: Getty Images

With the estimated dividend yield being close to 11% at the time of writing, I can see why investors looking for passive income might be attracted to this VODAFONE (LSE:VOD) shares. Still, I think there are better options out there.

Too good to be true

At first glance, moving away from a connectivity and digital services provider seems absurd – it’s easily the highest-yielding stock FTSE 100 Now. By comparison, the index itself generates ‘just’ 3.8%.

However, it’s because this yield is so big that I’m reaching for my bargepole. You see, an eye-watering dividend stream is usually a sign that the market is concerned about how a company is performing. This can create a wave of selling that drives the share price lower and the yield even higher (they are negatively correlated).

For me, the biggest issue here is that Vodafone still has a lot of long-term debt on its balance sheet. Yes, assets are being sold to address this but not at the rate I want. And the longer this burden remains, the more payments are at risk.

low cover

Based on analysts’ estimates, Vodafone will be unable to meet this year’s total dividend with expected profit. Now, the shortfall is not huge and the situation is expected to improve slightly in FY2015. But this hardly inspires confidence. I am looking for at least 1.5x dividend cover. Twice is ideal.

On balance, shares now change hands for less than 10 times forward earnings. This is arguably cheaper than the UK stock market as a whole. So if sentiment continues to improve at the rate of recent weeks, Vodafone could deliver a nice capital gain in addition to income in 2024.

Despite this, a terrible performance over the last five years has made the opportunity cost of tying up my cash here too big to contemplate.

better track record

One stock I would pick over Vodafone for passive income for 2024 would be the consumer goods giant unilever (LSE: ULVR).

Again, this may seem a little strange. Marmite-The manufacturer’s share price has been in a similarly bad state this year. However, if I think this momentum will eventually reverse (and I think it will as the cost of living crisis subsides), there is an argument for banking passive income in the meantime.

But it’s a little deeper than that. Unilever has a good track record of increasing its payout annually. To me, this sends a signal that this company is flexible. In contrast, Vodafone’s record over the past few years has been surprisingly poor.

on sale

So what are the potential downsides to supporting Unilever right now? For me, there are two that jump out.

First, Unilever stock yields 4.0%. This is higher than the index but much lower than Vodafone (if we assume Vodafone has not been cut).

Second, there is a possibility that some buyers will not return to branded goods. I think this is unlikely. History has shown that memories of difficult times soon fade and habitual spending returns.

And with Unilever shares now cheaper than they have been in years (estimated P/E of less than 16 for FY2014), I think the investment case here is more attractive.

Now I just need to find some cash to buy the stock.

