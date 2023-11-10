The region has been hit by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks.

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa – one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions – has been temporarily closed as the earthquake put the country on alert for a possible volcanic eruption.

Guests rushed to leave the spa’s hotels in the early hours of Thursday as they were woken shortly before 1 a.m. by a magnitude-4.8 earthquake, the first to hit the region since the most recent wave of seismic activity began on Oct. 25. The strongest earthquake was in.

Bjarni Stefansson, a local taxi driver, described a scene of confusion upon arriving at the Retreat Hotel, where lava rocks had fallen on the road and the parking lot was filled with 20 to 30 cabs.

“There was a state of panic,” Stephenson told the Associated Press news agency. “People thought that a volcanic eruption Was going to happen.”

Could an earthquake cause a volcanic eruption in Iceland?

The area around Mount Thorbjorn on the Reykjanes Peninsula – the island nation’s most populous region – has been shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks. This is due to the formation of volcanic magma approximately 5 kilometers underground.

According to , the land in the area has risen by nine centimeters since October 27. Icelandic Met Office, without showing signs of imminent eruption.

The Met Office said scientists are closely monitoring the situation for any signs that seismic activity is getting closer to the surface, which could be a sign that magma is breaking through the Earth’s crust.

“At present, there are no signs that earthquake activity is decreasing,” the agency said on its website. “However, the situation can change quickly, and it is not possible to exclude a scenario involving a lava-producing eruption in the area northwest of Thorbjorn.”

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hotspot In the North Atlantic, an eruption occurs on average every four to five years. The most devastating event in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures in Europe.

Which areas could be affected by a volcanic eruption in Iceland?

on the Reykjanes Peninsula icelandThe southwestern coast includes a volcanic system that has erupted three times since 2021, after being dormant for 800 years.

Previous eruptions occurred in remote valleys, causing no damage. While scientists say this is a likely result of current activity, a magma storage chamber currently being rebuilt could erupt less than 3 kilometers from the Blue Lagoon.

In a worst-case scenario, the lava would threaten the town of Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon, as well as the pipelines that deliver hot water to thousands of homes heated by geothermal energy.

“We need to prepare for the worst,” volcanologist Thorvaldur Thordarson said. “Earthquakes of magnitude 5, such as the one last night, are known to precede eruptions.”

When will Iceland’s Blue Lagoon reopen?

blue LagoonWhere tourists enjoy naturally occurring hot seawater ponds deep underground, said the decision to temporarily close was due to the night’s “disruption to the guest experience” and prolonged stress on staff.

the resort will remain Closed As of Nov. 16, the company said in a statement. It was criticized for not taking prompt action.

Spokeswoman Helga Arnadottir said about 30 guests left the resort after the quake, but most were from a group traveling together.

The peninsula was hit by nearly 1,400 earthquakes in the 24 hours to Thursday afternoon, the weather office said.

In Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400 people, residents have experienced a series of seismic events since rumblings began to rumble on the Reykjanes Peninsula three years ago. But last night’s earthquakes were stronger.

Hildur Gunnarsdottir, a 68-year-old retired beautician, said she spent the night driving around in her Volkswagen Fiat “to get a break from feeling.” Earthquake,

Gunnarsdottir tracks seismic activity on a phone app called My Earthquake Alerts.

“I turned off notifications a few days ago,” she said. “The phone was constantly vibrating.”

