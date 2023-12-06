Christmas beer made from green peas and marinated red cabbage has become popular as a festive treat in Iceland. Created by a small Reykjavik brewery, this recipe is inspired by Iceland’s Christmas dinner.

A beer made with canned peas and pickled red cabbage is fast becoming a perfect accompaniment to Iceland christmas celebration,

Brewed by a small establishment in Reykjavik, the recipe for this beer – called ‘Ora Jólabjór’ – uses two essential seasonal Icelandic ingredients, traditionally smoked lamb leg and potatoes.

The fermented drink is the latest product of the rich imagination of master brewer Valgeir Valgeirsson RVK Brewing,

‘I was surprised how good it tasted’

Valgeirsson has already excelled in marketing beers made from seaweed, Christmas tree bottoms, or dried fish.

“It was weird,” admits the 41-year-old Icelandic man with a pepper-and-salt beard.

During various stages of preparation, cabbage and peas are mixed with malted barley, hops and cloves, etc.

It is brewed in Reykjavik in a modest brewery with an annual capacity of 50,000 liters – modest on the scale of the oceans of beer produced. by world giants,

The first batch, sold only online on the Vinbudin site – the state-owned store that holds a monopoly on alcohol sales in Iceland – sold out in six hours.

Why peas and cabbage?

The idea emerged after a sudden phone call six months ago. “Challenge was something I was looking for,” says Valgeer.

They have partnered with the country’s leading food manufacturer Ora Brands to market two Christmas vegetable preserves.

On the surface, this juxtaposition doesn’t seem appetizing, but for Icelanders it is symbolic: the habit of tasting these at Christmas dates back to a time when fresh produce was difficult to find, especially in winter,

Whether they find the idea appealing or disgusting, locals are eager to get a taste of it.

“I was surprised at how nice and pleasant it was, compared to when you see peas and red cabbage being put into a brewer,” says Hedin Unnsteinsson, who noticed the smell of the vegetables.

“I was expecting a more pronounced flavor of the ingredients,” marvels Niels Bjarki Finsen, who compares it to English “bitter” amber beers.

Watch the video above to see how this unusual beer is made.

