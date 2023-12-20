An explosion occurred near the town of Grindavik on Monday night.

A volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula late Monday (Dec. 18), just weeks after thousands of small earthquakes struck the southwestern coast.

The latest eruption began at 10:17 pm about 4 km northeast of Grindavik.

As the eruption spread, magma or semi-molten rock could be seen spewing over the hilltop.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the intensity of the eruption decreased on Tuesday morning, although this is not an indication of how long it will last.

“It could be over in a week, or it could take a little longer,” says scientist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, who flew over the site on a Coast Guard research flight Tuesday morning.

Despite being located just 20 km north of the explosion site, Keflavík International Airport – Iceland’s main international airport – has not been closed and flights are still arriving and departing. However, the road between the airport and Grindavik is closed.

If you’re planning to travel to or from the affected area, here’s full information on advice from European governments and which airlines are still operating flights.

Iceland’s volcanic eruption ‘not a center of tourist attraction’

Icelandic authorities declared a state of emergency in November after hundreds of small earthquakes struck the Reykjanes Peninsula, the island nation’s most populous region.

As fears of an eruption grew last month, 4,000 people were evacuated from the area. They were allowed to return only briefly to collect their belongings.

This means few people were near the site of the explosion as it happened on Monday night and authorities have warned others to stay away.

“This is not a tourist attraction and you should look at it from a very far distance,” Vidir Rennisson, head of Iceland’s civil protection and emergency management, told national broadcaster RUV.

The eruptive fissure is approximately 4 km long, with its northern end just east of Stora-Skogfell and the southern end just east of Sundhnuk.

Yet it is difficult for people to resist this spectacular natural phenomenon. “this only [like] Something from a movie!” said Robert Donald Forrester III, a tourist from the United States.

For local residents, feelings are mixed. “The city involved could be buried under the lava,” said L. Kermarec, a French tour guide who lives in Iceland. “It’s amazing to see but, it’s a bittersweet feeling at the moment.”

Are flights to Iceland cancelled?

Concerns have been raised over the impact of explosion Will have to go on a trip.

Volcanic eruptions can pose a serious threat to air travel as ash released into the atmosphere can fail jet engines, damage flight control systems and reduce visibility.

Icelandic authorities have raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating that a volcanic eruption There is little, if any, ash emissions going on.

Flights to nearby Keflavik International Airport are still operating normally. There have been no cancellations or significant delays due to the eruption. Icelandair says there has been no impact to its flight schedules, and Play says it does not expect any disruption to its schedule.

Most airlines have said that if there is a change in this, they will contact customers directly. Passengers have been advised to keep a close eye on messages from their airline.

Roads from the airport to Grindavik and the Blue Lagoon are closed while the situation is assessed.

A major eruption in Iceland in April 2010 caused widespread disruption to air travel between Europe and North America. A quarter of a billion cubic meters of volcanic ash was thrown into the air, causing the cancellation of more than 100,000 flights over an eight-day period.

Although there were fears of a recurrence, the Eyjafjallajökull volcano erupted under circumstances that contributed to the enormous size of its ash cloud. Melt water caused by a glacier above it rapidly cooled the lava, creating small particles that were dispersed into the air by the steam produced by the eruption. Then these were taken to Europe through air.

Recent explosion Occurred under very different circumstances, making similar in-flight chaos less likely. Over the past three years, there have been three eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula with no impact on air travel.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is also better prepared for a major volcanic ash event.

“In the event of an eruption and ash cloud development, the Agency will work with other aviation actors to assess the impact to aviation and make recommendations accordingly,” said a statement on EASA’s website from November.

Is it safe to travel to Iceland?

The UK Foreign Office has not yet updated its Iceland travel advice but previously directed travelers to Icelandic Meteorological Office And safe travel iceland For the latest advice.

He said the blast area has been closed until further notice and urged people to respect the closure. However, they have not advised against traveling to the country altogether.

Visitors are advised to stay away from the town of Grindavik and the surrounding area and follow the instructions and guidance of local authorities.

Countries have not issued a ‘no-go’ travel warning for Iceland, meaning airlines and holiday companies are operating normally and travelers who cancel their bookings have no automatic right to a refund. .

“We would like to emphasize that if the current FCO guidance remains advisory, insurance coverage will remain as normal,” says Jonathan Frankham, general manager of travel insurance company World Nomads.

“However, if a natural disaster such as an earthquake, flood or volcano affects and/or impairs your travel plans, you should check the details of your policy. For example, with World Nomads, you will be protected against these powerful “Must purchase your policy before powers up. Be a ‘known event’ and be on an Explorer plan for us to consider coverage.”

blue Lagoon The geothermal spa – one of Iceland’s largest tourist attractions – closed temporarily on 9 November after being affected by Earthquake, After briefly reopening on December 16, it has now been closed again following the explosion.

“All guests with confirmed bookings will be contacted in the coming days,” an update on its website reads. “We will continue to monitor progress and maintain close communication with authorities while prioritizing safety and welfare.”

Nearby spas, hotels and restaurants will also remain closed.

