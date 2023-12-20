Hundreds of cubic meters of lava per second flowed in the first two hours of the eruption on Monday, although activity has subsided significantly.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, magma continued to flow from Iceland’s volcano, illuminating the sky with an orange glow.

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Monday night, initially sending flashes of light across the evening sky and sending semi-molten rock into the air in a spectacular display of Earth’s power in a land famous for fire and ice. flew away.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the explosion appeared to have occurred about four kilometers from the town of Grindavik.

The town near Iceland’s main airport was evacuated in November as intense seismic activity damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, experiences an eruption on average every four to five years.

The eruption began at about 10:20 p.m. local time on Monday north of Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400 people on the Reykjanes peninsula.

First a series of smaller earthquakes occurred. Then lava at about 1,200 degrees Celsius began to flow out of a crack about 4 kilometers long.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office estimated that hundreds of cubic meters of lava per second flowed in the first two hours of the eruption, although activity had significantly reduced by Tuesday afternoon.

The most destructive eruption in Iceland in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures in Europe.

But the eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik, was not expected to release large amounts of ash into the air.

Iceland’s Foreign Minister Bjarne Benedictsson tweeted that there were no disruptions to flights to and from the country and that international flight corridors would remain open.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Icelandic Meteorological Office reported that the size of the volcanic eruption at Sundhnuksgigar was “decreasing.”

It said the lava flow is estimated to be a quarter of what it was at the time of the eruption.

Lava fountains, which were up to 30 meters high, are also falling.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told RUV that at the moment, the lava is not endangering critical infrastructure near the volcano.

Although the lava flow was moving in a promising direction, caution was still being taken near the Svartsengi power plant.

The evacuation of Grindavik in November meant only a few people were near the blast site at the time of the explosion and authorities have warned others to stay away.

The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa – one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions – was also temporarily closed last month as a swarm of earthquakes put the island nation on alert for a possible volcanic eruption.

Source