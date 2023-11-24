Iceland: Do volcanic eruptions emit more carbon dioxide than human activity?

As the volcano in Iceland is threatening to erupt at any moment now, some social media users are falsely claiming that the smoke from the natural disaster will produce more CO2 than all the cars and airplanes on Earth combined.

Over the past few weeks, Icelanders have been in danger as a potential volcanic eruption threatens the coastal community of Grindavik, where more than 3,000 people live.

Meanwhile, some accounts on the social media platform

“Iceland’s volcano is about to release more CO2 into the atmosphere than every man-made emission in the last 10 years combined,” Tweeted from an account.

“Yet your government will tell you that you are the problem by taking your kids to school in your gasoline car,” Another user repliedClaiming that climate change policies are a scam.

Human activity emits 40 to 100 times more CO2 annually

Indeed, volcanoes are capable of spewing massive ash clouds and toxic smoke, however, they are nothing compared to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

as of 2019 peer-reviewed study According to the Deep Carbon Observatory program in Washington, DC, human activity emits about 40 to 100 times more CO2 each year than all the volcanoes on our planet combined.

But do volcanoes still have an impact on global emissions?

Yes, volcanic activity that lasts for several days—such as the volcanic eruption in Iceland in 2010, which halted air traffic in Europe for nearly a month—can temporarily affect the climate.

Volcanic gases such as sulfur dioxide can cause global cooling, while volcanic carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, has the potential to promote global warming.

However, it does not have as significant a long-term impact as man-made emissions, According to IPCC.

In 1980, the eruption of Mount St. Helens in the US released about 10 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere in just 9 hours.

However, it currently takes only 2.5 hours for us humans to expel the same amount of CO2, According to NASA.

Furthermore, 3,500 eruptions would be required to equal mankind’s carbon dioxide output since 2010 alone.

Although such large explosive eruptions are rare, humanity’s emissions never stop and are increasing every year.

According to A study by the United States Geological SurveyAll volcanoes currently emit less than one percent of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities.

Source