Iceland declares state of emergency over threat of volcanic eruption

Iceland has declared a state of emergency after thousands of earthquakes sparked fears of a volcanic eruption.

Authorities ordered thousands of people living in the southwestern town of Grindavik to evacuate and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon tourist attraction as a precaution.

The area around Mount Thorbjorn on the Reykjanes Peninsula has been shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks due to a build-up of volcanic magma – molten rock – about three miles (5 km) underground.

The land in the area has risen 9 cm (3.5 inches) since late October, according to Icelandic Met Office (IMO).

Scientists are closely monitoring the situation for any signs that seismic activity is getting closer to the surface.

Iceland, which lies above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, experiences an eruption on average every four to five years.

The most devastating event in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures in Europe.

The Reykjanes Peninsula on the southwest coast of Iceland consists of a volcanic system. Eruptions occurred three times since 2021After being inactive for 800 years.

The evacuation of Grindavik came after the IMO warned that “there have been significant changes in seismic activity” and magma could spread beneath the city, which is located about 33 miles (53 km) from the capital Reykjavik.

The IMO said: “At this stage, it is not possible to determine whether magma can reach the surface.”

Iceland’s civil protection agency ordered residents to leave the area but insisted it was not an emergency evacuation. It said there was “plenty of time to prepare and get out of the city peacefully”.

“While there is no immediate threat, the evacuation is primarily preventive,” the agency said.

