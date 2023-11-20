Two young Kiwi entrepreneurs are taking cauliflower to the next level – by turning it into ice cream.

Eatakinda’s cauliflower ice cream launches in supermarkets this month, the idea first conceived when co-founder Jenny Matheson became vegan in the early 2000s.

With limited plant-based options, she started creating her own recipes.

Before the cauliflower ice cream recipe was born, Matheson had experimented with cauliflower cheesecake. He then moved his plant-based ice cream startup to Taranaki and then attracted the attention of Massey University student Milly Kumar, who was in her final year of studying food technology.

Matheson and Kumar said that where possible, the ice cream is made from cosmetically imperfect cauliflower that would otherwise be thrown away.

She said the range was vegan, GMO-free and palm oil-free, and made without dairy, soy, nuts, artificial colours, flavors or sweeteners, and the packaging was produced in-house.

The pair said their creation is based on science and their passion for creating great-tasting algae. The ice cream is suitable for flexitarian, plant-based, dairy-free and vegan diets.

Kumar told 1News that it is “amazing” to finally have their products on supermarket shelves: “It’s been a tough three years for Jenny and I, taking a kitchen recipe and commercializing it on a large scale because it’s a world-first innovation”. .

He said the move to supermarkets allowed the pair to “make a deeper impact, saving more cauliflowers from being left in the fields and reducing plastic consumption by the ice cream category”.

Kumar said the response from the public has been very positive so far.

“Our favorite activity is getting people to taste ice cream without knowing about the magical ingredient. Once they’re told it’s made with cauliflower, their reactions are always priceless.”

It became a hilarious experience in the TVNZ newsroom, when Hilary Barrie said she “couldn’t tell” the magic ingredient was a vegetable. “It sounds delicious, I’ll admit it,” she laughed.

Kumar said that now more than ever, people care about what they spend their money on and what impact it has on the environment.

Kumar said he hopes to eventually take his ice cream to Australia and the US. He said more cauliflower-based products may be possible in the future.

The producers did not want to tell 1News how the sweets were made, they kept their recipe a top secret.

