ICC World Cup and investing: How to handle tricky pitches for winning portfolio?

As millions of Indians remain glued to their screens to watch ICC Cricket World Cup matches, we reached out to smallcase managers to draw parallels between the two worlds of sports and investing.

In this conversation with ETMarkets, Naveen K.R.Smallcase Tech Manager and Senior Director windmill capital, explains how asset allocation can help choose a winning portfolio as well as avoid tough pitches. Edited excerpts:

A perfect mix for a great World Cup team is an all-rounder, bowler, batsman as well as a great fielder. What should be one’s preference in terms of asset allocation while selecting one’s portfolio?

There is no one size fits all answer when it comes to asset allocation. However, that being said, a basic combination of equity, debt and gold is a no-brainer. As with probably anything in life, putting all your eggs in one basket may not be the best idea. Besides, it also depends on the age of the person. The risk appetite of an investor above 60 years of age will be completely opposite to that of an investor above 20 years of age. We, at Windmill Capital, give importance to asset allocation and various small matters that revolve around this very concept.

Technological innovation affects all sectors and regions. Today, in cricket we see stump bails with LED lights, LBW decisions with smart technological innovations, etc. Similarly, the world of investing has seen a lot of changes and improvements in the last few years and especially since Covid. What technology innovation do you think has benefited your business?

small case! Leaving aside endowment bias, we believe a simple platform like Smallcase is one of the best ways to encourage investment culture in India. You see, in today’s day and age, given the chaos of the market, everyone wants simplicity. So, there is no doubt that Smallcase has been one of the best technological innovations in the Indian markets. Lots of options to choose an investor with transparency will definitely bring more people into the market.

Just as pitch conditions keep changing, we see volatility in market conditions all the time. What do you think should be an ideal strategy to combat market volatility?

Exactly what we talked about earlier – asset allocation. If your portfolio is diversified among different asset classes, you will be able to navigate market volatility more easily than someone whose portfolio is concentrated. It is quite simple to understand this. Historical data shows that equities and gold have a negative correlation. This means that if equities perform poorly then gold will perform well. Debt also has its own cycle in a high interest rate environment. Therefore, prudent asset allocation is the way to combat volatility.

In cricket we have scenarios like KL Rahul’s 97 vs Australia, which will be given more importance than Rohit’s century against Afghanistan. Similarly, an investment strategy’s high returns in a bull market will be valued more than its good performance during a bear market! What would be your opinion on such scenarios? Would generating alpha twice in 6-8 years be more valuable than constant returns? How would you rate a performance and what would its significance be?

It’s easy to take – consistent returns. One of the major problems investors face is patience. As soon as they see red color on their screen, they press the panic button. And if the red color persists for a longer time, they fold their leaves. Therefore, consistent returns over a certain period are much more valuable than expensive alpha once in 8 years.

How do corporate governance, ESG parameters and sustainability across the board enhance the fitness of a firm and ensure its performance in the market and help enhance investors’ portfolios?

The key aspect from sustainability point of view is the quality of management which in turn leads to good/bad corporate governance. Stability in key managerial positions ensures that the business is expected to run smoothly. We also have examples of this. When InterGlobe Aviation was witnessing an open fight between its two promoters, investors preferred to stay away from the stock on the basis of volatility. On the other hand, their administration has made a huge contribution to the success of companies like Asian Paints, HDFC Bank.



