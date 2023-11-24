Today ICC United Kingdom and the Center for Digital Trade and Innovation launch a major report – Seizing the moment: unlocking the potential of trade digitalization – which presents for the first time the real benefits of the Electronic Trade Documents Act and the opportunities it presents internationally. brings to the fore. trading companies.

The report is aimed at key decision makers in the corporate finance and strategy teams within companies and policy makers within governments. This highlights how changes in legislation now enable transactions to take place in minutes, not weeks and months, allowing companies to handle finances with greater agility. Evidence shows that this can result in a 100% increase in trade flow, a 15% increase in profitability, and an 18% reduction in shipping costs.

The report features a total of 16 case studies, covering UK imports and exports, digital transactions in other jurisdictions, providing paperless trade ecosystems and innovations in trade finance.

The report also acknowledges that although the pace of business digitalization is increasing, barriers still remain. The fragmented nature of business processes within companies is reflected in government departments and the wider business ecosystem. Strong coordination is needed to achieve and maximize the benefits.

The legislation links the UK with the Singapore and US trading systems, allowing 80-90% of all international trade transactions to now be handled digitally, including 60% of global trade finance. This represents a potential $10 trillion in trade growth across the G7 and the Commonwealth.

Chris Southworth, ICC United Kingdom General Secretary, said:

“We believe the time has come to make a much-needed change in the way we do business. Now is the time to do away with paper and outdated processes forever and use technology for more effective ways of operating. “This report begins to set out the scale of the opportunity offered.”

Lord Offord, Minister for Export and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, said:

“The Electronic Trade Documents Act is a game changer for both UK and world trade, cutting costs for businesses and helping the UK economy grow. We’re supporting British businesses by removing trade barriers, signing new trade deals, providing expert advice through our Export Support Service and funding through UK Export Finance – our award-winning export credit agency.

