iBuyer Simply Homes raises $22 million in funding

The Maine-based iBuying startup raised eight figures from investors to scale its business by moving away from the traditional iBuyer model, focusing on properties in low-income neighborhoods.

Simply Homes raised $22 million in a recent fundraising round co-led by Gutter Capital and Watchung Capital, TechCrunch reports.

The company uses artificial intelligence tools and technology to acquire, renovate and manage properties; Its property management arm holds homes for long periods of time. The startup’s CEO, Brian Bagdasarian, told TechCrunch that the company aims to solve the housing affordability crisis while making money.

Simply Homes makes money by collecting rent to cover property management, transaction fees and a 3 percent fee to manage its portfolio.

The company, founded in 2020, didn’t acquire its first home until earlier this year, but expects to have 108 homes or units in its portfolio by the end of 2023. It reported revenue growth of more than 50 percent quarter-on-quarter since its launch in January.

According to Bagdasarian, the company has kept high interest rates in mind since its inception, and relies on most clients paying 30 percent of their adjusted monthly income through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program. The voucher covers the rest.

Simply Homes operates in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, but is looking to expand into Baltimore and parts of the Midwest, targeting areas with stable housing markets. It also plans to use its new funds to develop AI-powered virtual analysts for acquisition decisions.

Other participants in the fundraising round included Village Global, Ambush Capital, RavenOne Ventures, Neil Parikh, Gabe Flatman and Luke Sherwin.

, holden walter-warner

Read more

Source: therealdeal.com