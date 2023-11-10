In 1998, history was made with the birth of the first government-certified In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in Nigeria.

But this would not have been possible without the presence of Dr Ibrahim Wada, an internationally acclaimed gynecologist and fertility specialist, who also founded Nisa Premier Hospital, where this historic event took place.

WADA was also a pioneer in public-private partnerships (PPP) with the government to provide better healthcare in Nigeria.

Early life and education

Ibrahim Wada was born in 1957 to Pa Wada Ejiga and Rekia in Ayangba in present-day Kogi State. He attended St. Charles College, Ankpa and later Government Secondary School, Dekina. He then proceeded to the School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria for his secondary education. By the year 1980, he had obtained his MBBS degree from ABU, Zaria.

On his career choice, Wada recalls that he always knew he would become a doctor. It was a passion that he found very early in his life, right from his primary school days.

The news continues even after this advertisement

After graduation, he went to Jos for his housemanship and later served in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) in the same Jos. Much later, he would enroll at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany to pursue a master’s degree in Business Administration. MBA with core specialization in International Hospital and Health Care Management in 2008.

Career beginnings in Nigeria, UK and back

Residency training for Wada was at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, where he joined Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1982. He passed the primary and postgraduate examinations in the first attempt and by 1985, he had become a senior registrar at the age of 28. ,

One such time when I chose to accept a post at Cambridge was when I was a senior registrar at Jo’s. The need to improve your knowledge base rather than comfort was the main idea!

But in 1986, he left the comfortable post of salaried senior registrar and accepted an additional (unpaid senior – SHO) post at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He passed the Part II final examination for Membership of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists (MRCOG) in 1988.

“I arrived at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England in 1986 and then began a process of advanced learning which took me to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. After passing the Royal College of Surgeons examinations in 1988, I began looking for opportunities to study and gain skills in in vitro fertilization, which was a very new discipline at the time.

“I was lucky that one of the places I applied to was Manchester Fertility Services which is owned and run by Dr Brian Lieberman, we spoke on the phone before the interview and I got a good recommendation from my consultant in King’s Lynn Was. I was very fortunate to be selected out of 99 applicants including British, Indians and Africans.

In 1989, Wada became a Clinical Fellow in Assisted Conception and Reproductive Medicine at Manchester Fertility Services (MFS) BUPA Hospital and later the Regional In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Unit, St Mary’s Hospital. It was a career choice that came with a 50% pay cut, but he says that “the pursuit of excellence and knowledge prevailed over financial considerations and comfort”.

By 1992, she was appointed as consultant gynecologist at Bourn Hall Clinic, Cambridge. Wada described his stay in the UK as;

In 1994, when he returned to Nigeria, he took up the role of Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist (Specialist Grade 1) and Head of Department at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital (now known as the Abuja University Teaching Hospital).

This decision was difficult, as he recalled that at the time, returning home was not an attractive option due to political instability in the country.

“I was able to make a decision based on the fact that I wanted to give back to the society that allowed me to become a doctor in the first place! I looked much further ahead and saw that the opportunities in Nigeria’s growing economy were already greater than those in a ‘developed’ economy. This was the only place where I could make a true and positive difference.”

In 1997, Wada became the pioneer medical director of Garki Hospital Abuja and remained there for some years. She was appointed Chief Consultant Gynecologist and Head of Department of the National Hospital, Abuja in 1999. He became Clinical Director of the National Hospital and Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) from 2002 to 2006.

After pursuing an MBA in Germany in 2008, Wada returned to the National Hospital in 2009 and served until 2014, after which he resigned from public service in 2014.

Establishment of Nisa Premier Hospital

In 1996, Dr. Ibrahim Wada established Nisa Premier Hospital. What started as a 3-bedroom flat with only 8 beds in Gwagwalada is now housed in a 3-storey building complex in Jabi with fittings of international standards and over 100 beds. Nisa Premier Hospital occupies several buildings in Jabi, from which it provides first-class patient care.

In 1998, Nisa Premier Hospital recorded the first government-certified presence in history with the birth of baby Hannatu through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Since then, the hospital has made major advances in reproductive technology and over 2000 IVF and Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) live births have been recorded at the hospital.

Since its founder is an Obstetrics & Gynecology specialist, it makes sense that Nisa Premier Hospital has had a strong bias towards Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics in its operations over the last two and a half decades. It is recognized as a reputed international fertility and IVF centre.

Wada named a building at the hospital the “Lieberman Building” after his friend and mentor Professor Brian Lieberman.

“I feel that my life would not have been the same had my path not crossed with Professor Brian Lieberman and I am grateful to God for that happening. Everything I knew that helped me overcome the barriers to IVF in Nigeria came from her” he said at the unveiling.

Nisa Hospital won the Nigeria National Productivity Order Merit Award in August 2013. In 2016, the hospital won the African Achievers Award for Healthcare Organization of the Year and the 2016 Award for Medical Excellence.

Nisa Premier Hospital also became the winner of the 2017 and 2019 African Entrepreneur Merit Awards (AEMA) for excellence in quality medical services.

Partnership with government to provide better healthcare

Ibrahim Wada was again a pioneer in attempting public-private partnerships in health care delivery. In 2007, Nisa Group entered into a concession agreement to manage the Garki Hospital, owned by the Federal Capital Administration. Within a few years, the hospital was transformed both in physical infrastructure and quality health care delivery.

Garki Hospital Abuja is owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Following a competitive bidding process, a concession agreement was signed between FCTA and Nisa Premier Hospital for the management and operation of the new Garki Hospital Abuja. In line with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy of the Federal Government in Nigeria, Garki Hospital Abuja became the first hospital to be selected for the government’s initiative to run its hospitals through PPP. Today

Garki Hospital Abuja stands out as a major PPP success story with over 100 beds for patients and supports less privileged patients in the FCT as they seek medical care through the social welfare unit jointly established by NISA and the FCT administration. Receive hospital treatment from.

Achievements and Awards

Dr. Ibrahim Wada received the “Physician of the Year 2022” award at the fourth awards ceremony by Premier Medical Systems.

WADA established a non-governmental organization (NGO) “Baby Hannatu Foundation” to provide subsidized IVF services as well as general education and support to patients with fertility challenges.

Dr. Wada is also a member of the National Advocates for Health.

Source: nairametrics.com