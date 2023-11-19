IBM’s new 401(k) strategy could jeopardize its employees’ retirement plans

The big change IBM is making to its retirement plans is simpler than many people realize.

And a lot more cynicism.

IBM IBM recently said it will no longer offer traditional company match contributions to employee 401(k) plans. This will save a lot of money for the company. But what are the consequences for its workers?

The company says it is simply changing the terms of the benefit, replacing the 401(k) match with an alternative benefit — an automatic contribution to a pension plan.

reality? IBM is saving up to half a billion dollars a year in cash costs by completely canceling its contributions to employees’ 401(k) accounts — yes, really.

It’s replacing those contributions with non-cash “credits” – in other words, IOUs – in a separate pension plan. Those credits will offer low interest rates that employees won’t see until they quit, retire, or are fired. The employee will miss participation in the stock market, where you earn big money. Oh, and the value of the maximum contribution an employee can make each year is being cut by 17%, from 6% of salary to 5%.

happy times.

“Beginning January 1, 2024, IBM is introducing a new company-provided benefit called the Retirement Benefit Account for US employees,” company spokesperson Tim Davidson confirmed to us in an email. “The RBA will replace the company’s existing contributions to the IBM 401(k) plan.”

Samantha Prince, a law professor at Penn State Dickinson Law and an expert on company benefit plans, says the new one should be excellent for IBM’s cash flow. “This move will save IBM a lot of money,” Prince told me. “IBM no longer has to make 401(k) contributions.” Those contributions cost the company $489 million last year, he said, citing regulatory filings.

For context, this was equivalent to about 4% of the company’s operating cash flow.

“Previously IBM had an ongoing obligation to put money directly into employees’ 401(k) accounts,” says Prince. Now, “instead of putting cash in their accounts, it issues “credits” to be converted into cash later.” In this sense, she adds, “one could see it as a loan to IBM from the employees.”

Under the old system, when IBM put money into employees’ 401(k) plans, employees were able to invest it in stocks (and other risk assets, such as high-yield bonds). This is where you make the real money in the long run, which is why everyone is advised to keep the bulk of their retirement savings here. Over the past 100 years, stocks have earned investors an average of about 9% per year.

What will the employees get in this new scheme? The company says these new retirement “credits” will earn only 6% per year for the next three years. This is no more than you would get from a federally guaranteed certificate of deposit at a bank.

And it turns out that’s just a teaser rate. IBM declined to comment on what would happen three years later. Prince found details in IBM pension plan documents: After 2026, the company will make loans to employees with an interest rate equivalent to a 10-year US Treasury bond.

She had expected it to be at least the Treasury rate plus 1%, she says, “but.” [it’s] Not that ‘liberal’ at all.”

Treasury bonds have outperformed stocks by a country mile over any significant period. These are maintained for stability and liquidity. They are not development assets.

Put another way, under the new plan IBM will still contribute to employees’ retirement accounts — but it will force them to loan the money back to the company, on terms typically reserved for the U.S. government.

At a minimum, IBM would need federal regulations to keep the plan adequately funded. A spokesperson for the company told MarketWatch that the new plan “will be strictly regulated by the Federal Pension Act (ERISA) with respect to plan funds.” He further added: “Under the plan, IBM bears 100% of the risk and must be prepared to pay benefits at the time of employee separation. RBA is immediately contained, and when detached, is completely portable. ,

While employees will suffer from this retirement benefits switcheroo, IBM should get a handsome boost to its cash flow and stock price. Who benefits from it? Look no further than C-suite stalwarts, whose lavish bonuses are tied to the company’s cash-flow and stock value. Chief among them is Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, who is pulling out $17 million a year in salary, bonuses, performance awards, stock-related incentives and the like.

Who says IBM can’t be generous?

Source: www.marketwatch.com