IBM (IBM) closed the latest trading day at $158.56, marking a +1.37% change from the previous session’s end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.38% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Shares of the technology and consulting company saw a rise of 7.57% over the past month, lagging the performance of the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 14.04% and the S&P 500’s gain of 10.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping an eye on IBM’s performance in the upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is projected to report EPS of $3.73, which represents an increase of 3.61% from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.06 billion, up 2.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $61.54 billion, indicating changes of +3.5% and +1.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IBM. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, encouraging changes in estimates indicate analysts’ favorable outlook on the company’s business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with future stock price performance. Investors can take advantage of this by using the Zacks Rank. The model takes these estimate changes into account and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher over the past month. IBM currently sports a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

the story continues

In terms of valuation, IBM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. For comparison, its industry’s average Forward P/E is 15.4, meaning IBM is trading at a premium to the group.

One should also note that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.26. The PEG ratio resembles the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company’s expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trading yesterday, the Computer-Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Computer – Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our individual industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to keep track of all of these stock-moving metrics and others in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com