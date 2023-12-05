IBM's 10-year blueprint for error-corrected quantum computing

IBM System 2 IBM

IBM’s new quantum computing roadmap offers a detailed and credible plan for building error-corrected quantum computers before the end of the decade. Its last major roadmap update in May 2022 included year-by-year development activities from 2019 to 2025, including some general information about 2026.

Previous IBM quantum computing roadmap released in May 2022 IBM

IBM increases complexity in quantum computing

This year, because so much of the foundational work has already been done and advanced development work is being planned, IBM has created two roadmaps: a development roadmap and an innovation roadmap for hardware and software.

Instead of what last year’s roadmap provided, a small glimpse at some future years, the two new roadmaps reveal IBM’s quantum computing plans for the next decade.

IBM quantum development roadmap released December 2023 IBM

IBM Quantum Innovation Roadmap released in December 2023 IBM

In November, Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, and I were invited to IBM Research in Yorktown, New York, for a briefing on the new roadmap by Dr. Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and vice president of IBM Quantum.

Historically, Dr. Gambetta established IBM as a leader in the first era of quantum computing, when quantum emerged as a viable information processing technology. By making quantum computers accessible using the Internet during this period, IBM helped stimulate quantum innovation.

Three quantum computing milestones IBM

Dr. Gambetta believes that IBM’s three early milestones were foundational to the quantum computing advances that followed. They were:

Bringing quantum computing to the cloud through the IBM Quantum Experience in May 2016

The Kiskit toolkit was introduced as an open-source SDK in March 2017.

The first commercial quantum computer, the IBM Quantum System One, was built in January 2019.

2023 and beyond: An overview of the hardware roadmap

The next important areas of focus shown in this year’s roadmap reflect the development of methods and architectures needed for the ultimate error-corrected scaling of quantum machines. Increased qubit fidelity and software and system architecture capabilities are important and necessary to take advantage of hardware improvements as they are made each year.

IBM’s hardware roadmap shows how qubit and chip-level innovations can achieve progressively longer coherence times, better error suppression, and greater scalability. IBM prioritizes quality, and the roadmap shows continued improvements on a year-by-year basis until larger error-corrected machines become available in the next decade.

It is clear from the accelerated qubit count, gate count, and error correction shown in the subsequent years of the roadmap that IBM is confident that at some point qubits will no longer restrict the scale of quantum computers. This is when IBM’s focus shifted to building larger systems with the assumption that the qubit quality would be there. IBM has already demonstrated that it is on the way to reducing and controlling qubit errors.

IBM’s 133-qubit Heron processor IBM

The next-generation Heron processor is an example of how IBM is improving its qubits. IBM has redesigned the quantum control of the 133-qubit Heron to reduce noise in the qubits.

Heron’s modular architecture, which is based on tunable couplers, differs from previous quantum processor architectures. The new architecture connects quantum processors to a common control infrastructure so that data can flow in classical and real time between the CPU and other chips in a multi-chip environment. It also uses a new multi-qubit gate scheme that is faster and provides higher fidelity.

Heron is the first IBM chip to use the new architecture that allows multiple processors to be linked using classical couplers to allow classical parallelization. The multi-chip Heron configuration is extensible and based on demand and application requirements.

Modular design, classical coupling, and parallelization of quantum hardware are all essential elements in designing future quantum processors. The classical logic integrated into Heron also reduces system latency.

These qubit technologies are fundamental to future advanced error correction schemes that will be used by the more advanced processors in the roadmap.

Also in the roadmap, IBM has established near-term and long-term computational performance goals that are beyond the capability of classical computers. In 2024, IBM is committed to reaching the level of quality and circuit depth useful for practical applications in 100 qubits. After that, the roadmap shows continued improvements toward error-corrected logical qubit demonstrations before 2030.

Importance of couplers

IBM’s roadmap introduces foundational short- and long-range quantum coupling technologies. Couplers allow qubits to scale logically without building larger chips. This accommodates the increased input-output density that would otherwise be required to get more signals in and out of the system.

The coupling scheme requires the same number of wires per qubit, but spreads out the coupler footprint so that more wires are not crammed into the same physical space.

Short-range couplers use chip-to-chip parallelization to extend IBM’s heavy-hex lattice between multiple chips. This effectively scales qubits by creating a larger but logical chip. The gate speed and gate fidelity of an extended logic chip do not affect performance because they are the same as the individual chips.

Long-range couplers use cables to connect multiple independent modules so that quantum information can be shared between quantum processors. IBM estimates that this link will be somewhat slower and lower-fidelity than short-range chip-to-chip coupling; However, programming adjustments can be made to accommodate differences. One advantage of long-range coupling is that it allows modules to be separated for additional input-output space.

Software Roadmap Overview

Wide applicability of Kiskit IBM

Extending and enhancing IBM’s hardware also required extensive software and architectural enhancements. In 2024, IBM will release Qiskit 1.0. This is an important development because it means that the runtime will manage qubit control and classical interfaces. This will be necessary to efficiently execute complex quantum circuits in modular units. The architectural changes will make it possible to combine multiple quantum processors, something that is needed to enable the use of more than 1,000 logical qubits for unprecedented problem sizes.

Qiskit 1.0 will provide developers with a stable and reliable platform to build quantum circuits and applications. This is an important step towards making quantum computing more accessible and practical for a wider range of users.

This roadmap also supports the concept of a quantum-centric supercomputer, which is a convergence of classical and quantum computers where each technology does what it does best. Software and system innovations will balance the use of classical resources while maximizing quantum parallelism. This means that quantum computing can be used more efficiently and effectively for a wider range of applications.

IBM has a reliable path to error correction

Hardware and software development in the IBM roadmap aims to make error-corrected quantum computing possible in 2029. IBM has mapped out a sequential and logical path that creates a modular, error-correcting architecture. IBM is currently working to develop low-density parity checking, a promising software error-correcting code.

On the roadmap, four years of error-reduced Flamingo processors will grow from 5,000 gates in 2025 to 15,000 gates in 2028 by using multi-chip linkage to establish communications between quantum processors. A unique error-correction protocol designed for 2-D nearest-neighbor qubit arrays is simulated and verified.

In 2026, logical memory and operations in the Kookaburra processor demonstrate that large-scale noise suppression is possible. That noise suppression, combined with a steady increase in circuit depth and qubit count starting in 2028 with Starling processors, produces error-corrected accurate outputs beyond what is possible with classical verification.

An aggressive path to quantum computing

In short, IBM has created an aggressive decade-long roadmap that leads to solving our ultimate quantum challenge of error correction. The new roadmap reflects IBM’s plan to create a new family of quantum processors, software and services that will realize the next generation of supercomputers – a quantum-centric supercomputer. The combined resources of quantum processors, CPUs, and GPUs are expected to solve some of the world’s most challenging computational problems.

All of IBM’s roadmap developments and plans ultimately converge to 2,000 qubits and a billion quantum gates in 2033. IBM realizes it will also need education and enabling tools to aid in building its planned quantum systems. The decade-long plan will likely create an ecosystem that includes error-corrected quantum computers that will be able to solve many of our already difficult real-world challenges.