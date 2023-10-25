IBM software sales rise 8% as company leads on top and bottom lines

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna during an interview in New York on May 1, 2023.

Christopher Goodney Bloomberg | getty images

IBM shares rose 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the technology group announced third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.

The company did this compared to the consensus among analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

earnings per share: $2.20, adjusted vs. $2.13, expected

$2.20, adjusted vs. $2.13, expected Income: $14.75 billion vs. $14.73 billion, expected

IBM’s total revenue in the quarter increased 4.6% year over year, or 3.5% at constant currency, according to a statement. Net income reached $1.70 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.20 billion, or $3.54 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Pension settlement charges of $5.9 billion in the year-ago quarter hurt the results.

The company’s software unit generated revenues of $6.27 billion. That’s about 8% higher and in line with the $6.27 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

IBM’s consulting division posted revenue of $4.96 billion, up about 6% but below StreetAccount’s consensus of $5.11 billion. Accenture said last month that revenue from communications, media and technology clients fell 12% in the August quarter.

“From my perspective in terms of consulting, we’re still doing very well,” IBM finance chief Jim Kavanaugh told CNBC’s Christina Partsinevelos in an interview. “I mean, if you look at the overall market, I think we’re taking share when you look at it versus other consulting providers.”

But clients are still focused on cost reduction, and that’s putting pressure on discretionary consulting projects, Kavanaugh said. “It came to light a little bit because we’re dealing with a much stronger U.S. dollar than we were 90 days ago,” Kavanaugh said of the advisory result.

Revenue from IBM’s infrastructure division, including mainframe computers, totaled $3.27 billion. The tally, while down 2%, exceeds the $3.10 billion StreetAccount consensus.

Management reiterated guidance for the full year, including revenue growth at constant currency between 3% and 5% and $10.5 billion in free cash flow. Through the first nine months of the year, the company generated $5.12 billion of free cash flow.

“While, as always, we are counting on a seasonally strong fourth quarter, we are on track to achieve approximately $10.5 billion for the year,” Kavanaugh said on a conference call with analysts.

During the quarter IBM released Granite generative artificial-intelligence models for text composition and summarization. The company also said it is backing AI startup Hugging Face and bought Apptio, a vendor of tools for managing cloud costs, from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.

“Our business accounting for the third quarter is particularly significant in the low hundreds of millions of dollars related to generative AI,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said on a conference call.

Excluding the after-hours move, IBM shares are down about 2% this year, lagging the S&P 500 index, which is up about 9% over the same period.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Watch: IBM CEO: Our first important AI use case is customer service, the second is code productivity

Source: www.cnbc.com