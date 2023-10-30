IBM Research shows off new Northpole neural accelerator

IBM SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

IBM Research recently revealed details about its Northpole Neural Accelerator. This isn’t the first time IBM has discussed this part; IBM researcher Dr. Dharmendra Modha gave a presentation at Hot Chips last month that highlighted some of its technical underpinnings.

Let’s take a high-level look at what IBM announced.

A new type of neural accelerator

IBM Northpole is an advanced AI chip from IBM Research that integrates processing units and memory on a single chip, significantly improving energy efficiency and processing speed for artificial intelligence tasks. It is designed for low-precision operation, making it suitable for a wide range of AI applications while eliminating the need for bulky cooling systems.

north pole architecture

Northpole is implemented with an innovative architecture that differs from traditional computer chips, allowing it to perform AI tasks more efficiently. Here’s how Northpole works:

Integrated Processing and Memory : Unlike traditional chips, Northpole integrates processing units and memory on a single chip. This integration eliminates the traditional von Neumann bottleneck, where data must shuttle back and forth between memory and processing units, resulting in latency and increased energy consumption.

: Unlike traditional chips, Northpole integrates processing units and memory on a single chip. This integration eliminates the traditional von Neumann bottleneck, where data must shuttle back and forth between memory and processing units, resulting in latency and increased energy consumption. on-chip memory : All memory required for processing is located directly on the Northpole chip. This design eliminates the need to access external memory, reducing latency and energy consumption. It creates a network of interconnected memory and processing on a chip.

: All memory required for processing is located directly on the Northpole chip. This design eliminates the need to access external memory, reducing latency and energy consumption. It creates a network of interconnected memory and processing on a chip. efficient estimation : Northpole is primarily designed for AI inference tasks. It excels at processing data quickly and making predictions based on pre-trained AI models. This efficiency is achieved through the integration of memory and specialized processing cores.

: Northpole is primarily designed for AI inference tasks. It excels at processing data quickly and making predictions based on pre-trained AI models. This efficiency is achieved through the integration of memory and specialized processing cores. energy efficiency : Northpole is highly energy-efficient, meaning it can perform many AI operations while consuming relatively little power. This efficiency makes it suitable for use in scenarios where energy consumption is a concern, such as edge computing applications.

: Northpole is highly energy-efficient, meaning it can perform many AI operations while consuming relatively little power. This efficiency makes it suitable for use in scenarios where energy consumption is a concern, such as edge computing applications. scalability: Northpole is designed to support many practical AI applications. It can be scaled by breaking larger neural networks into smaller sub-networks that fit in the Northpole’s memory, and multiple Northpole chips can be linked to handle more complex tasks.

IBM Northpole Neural Accelerator IBM Corporation

Northpole’s unique architecture, which integrates processing and memory on a single chip and minimizes data transfer between components, resulting in higher energy efficiency, lower latency, and better performance for AI inference tasks. This chip is designed to be efficient, easy to integrate into systems, and suitable for a wide range of AI applications.

Benefits of Northpole

IBM’s Northpole has demonstrated exceptional performance at tasks such as image recognition and object recognition, outperforming existing chips in both performance and efficiency.

In tests with AI systems such as ResNet 50 and Yolo-v4, IBM demonstrated that Northpole is 25 times more energy-efficient and 22 times faster than Nvidia’s V100 GPU. Even compared to more advanced nodes like Nvidia’s H100 GPU, Northpole is five times more energy efficient.

All of Northpole’s memory is on chip, enabling efficient memory access for each core. This architecture allows Northpole to appear as an active memory chip externally, simplifying integration into new systems.

Northpole is optimized for low-precision operations (2-bit, 4-bit, and 8-bit), achieving high accuracy on neural networks while avoiding the high precision required for training. It operates at a frequency range of 25 to 425 MHz and can perform 2,048 operations per core per cycle at 8-bit precision. The prototype is built on a 12nm process node.

A standout feature of Northpole is its ability to process data efficiently without the need for bulky liquid cooling systems, making it suitable for deployment in compact spaces. Ongoing research efforts aim to explore further innovations and advancements in chip processing technologies, promising even greater efficiency and performance gains.

analyst opinion

Northpole is the culmination of nearly two decades of research at IBM Research focused on creating digital brain-inspired chips. It represents a fusion of traditional processing devices with brain-like processing structures, where memory and processing are intricately intertwined.

The project was shrouded in secrecy until recently, and its success reflects the dedication and collaborative efforts of the research team at IBM Research. Northpole represents an important milestone in the exploration of energy-efficient computing inspired by the human brain.

Northpole’s versatility, high energy efficiency and ability to handle low-precision operations make it suitable for a variety of AI applications, including image analysis, speech recognition and large language models. Its development opens the door to further innovations in AI hardware.

Northpole is the latest example of the rapid pace of IBM’s machine learning capabilities, including innovations such as the Telum processor in its latest generation Z-series and the impressive pace of Watson.x development. Also, there is no information from IBM as to when the technology demonstrated in the answer will make it into production hardware; Rest assured that it is coming.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research An industry analyst firm that engages or has engaged in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.