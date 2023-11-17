IBM removes ads from X/Twitter because Elon Musk is promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy

Just hours after Elon Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Wednesday night, a new report Advertisements from major companies were being shown over pro-Nazi content on Musk’s platform, formerly known as Twitter.

As of Thursday evening, one of those companies, IBM, has officially halted all advertising on X.

“IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” IBM said in a statement. financial Times And the verge ,

Musk responded to a user’s post on Wednesday Anti-Semitic conspiracy theory It claims that Jews are replacing whites with immigrants from minority groups.

“You have spoken the truth.” replied Musk said in a post that X now has nearly 6 million views.

Later positions Musk apparently doubled down by naming organizations like the ADL, which he accused of “refusing to criticize the minority groups that are the primary threat to them.”

Linda Yaccarino, Musk’s chosen CEO for X, appeared to address criticism of Musk’s post in a post on Thursday afternoon.

“X’s position has always been clear that discrimination by everyone must stop – I think that’s something we can agree on and everyone should agree on,” Yaccarino said. “When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

However, just hours before Yaccarino vaguely addressed anti-Semitism on published A new report found that advertising from major companies is being served up with pro-Nazi content.

The report found that ads from companies like IBM, Apple, Oracle, Xfinity and Bravo were being run over content promoting Nazis and sharing positive messages about Hitler. As mentioned earlier, IBM has already announced that it is pausing its advertising campaigns on the platform.

It should be noted that this is not the first time this has happened. pre-mashable informed of A study by Media Matters a few months ago found that ads from companies like Amazon, FIFA, Samsung, MLB, Sports Illustrated, and Adobe were being shown on X along with pro-Hitler, pro-Nazi content.

