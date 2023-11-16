IBM pulls X ads after Elon Musk supports white pride

IBM has pulled its advertising presence from Promoted support for. The nonprofit Media Matters drew attention to those statements and noted that IBM, Apple, Comcast, and other companies had placed advertisements next to pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler content (not posted by Musk) on X. IBM told financial Times and confirmed the verge That “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.”

On stage today, Musk called it “pretty messed up” that white people, in the words of one far-right poster’s tweet, “are not allowed to be proud of their race.” The endorsement of white pride came a day after Musk acknowledged an anti-Semitic post that claimed Jewish communities spread “hate against whites.” Musk told another user that “you have spoken the real truth” after the person wrote that he was “not deeply interested in giving a damn about the Western Jewish population” who are “facing hordes of minorities.” are those who support floods in their country.” the Atlantic wrote that Musk’s tweets echoed “the most lethal anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in recent American history” by pushing the idea of ​​a “unified Jewish agenda”.

Musk later focused attention on the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a nonprofit focused on fighting anti-Semitism, saying the group “unjustly attacks the majority of people in the West” (a The category Musk left undefined) because it “cannot criticize minority groups that are their primary threats.” Musk previously threatened to sue the ADL after the nonprofit criticized lax moderation practices on X that allowed anti-Semitism to spread.

He never sued, but clearly he hasn’t given up on the complaint – and if anything, he’s widened the scope of it. When another Not limited to ADLs.” He posted that he opposes the ADL and “any other group that actually promotes anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or any type of racism.”

Musk has responded aggressively to criticism of his ex’s handling of anti-Semitic material amid struggles in the company’s advertising business. X CEO Linda Yacarino has said that most of the largest advertisers of the platform have returned after leaving the site due to its moderation changes, but media Matters had earlier shown that they are spending much less than before. Yakarino express reaction Later Thursday, he wrote that Ax had been “extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination.”

Source: www.theverge.com