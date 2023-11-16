IBM pulls ads from X after Elon Musk’s inflammatory comments on white pride

Last Updated: November 16, 2023, 5:29 pm ET

First Published: November 16, 2023, 5:02pm ET

IBM Corp has suddenly removed ads from X, formerly Twitter, amid controversial comments by billionaire owner Elon Musk and the placement of IBM ads.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement emailed to MarketWatch. Are.”

IBM…

IBM Corp has suddenly removed ads from X, formerly Twitter, amid controversial comments by billionaire owner Elon Musk and the placement of IBM ads.

“IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement emailed to MarketWatch. Are.”

IBM suspended advertising Thursday following a report by the Financial Times that IBM ads appeared next to posts supporting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. A study by Media Matters also found that Apple Inc. AAPL, Oracle Corp. ORCL and Comcast Corp. Advertisements for CMCSA’s Xfinity and Bravo were interspersed with pro-Nazi material.

On Wednesday, Musk agreed with a post on X in support of the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people have a “dialectical hatred” toward white people. Musk wrote in response to the post, “You are absolutely right.”

Complicating matters, Musk said Thursday on

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk said Wednesday that the Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League “unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the vast majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.” (Musk has threatened to sue the ADL after it criticized lax moderation practices at X, which he says have allowed anti-Semitism to spread.)

A massive fire destroyed Tesla Inc. inspired tsla

Bull and investment advisor Ross Gerber complains on X: “There is a flood of messages from clients wanting to get out of Tesla and do anything with Elon Musk. Many people are saying that they are also selling their cars. What is he doing with the Tesla brand??!!?!?”

An X executive told MarketWatch that the company had conducted a “sweep” of accounts next to IBM ads. Those accounts “will no longer be monetizable” and specific posts will be labeled “sensitive media.”

Late Thursday evening, Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of And everyone should agree. When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. . full stop.”

The posts and ad placements come amid a wave of anti-Semitism on digital platforms including X and a decline in advertising on the platform linked to hate speech and misinformation. Musk said in July that advertising revenue had fallen nearly 50%.

The latest glitches are likely to complicate the efforts of Yaccarino, who was hired from Comcast Corp. in June.

CMCSA will lead NBCUniversal advertising agencies and major brands to remain on or begin relationships with the platform, now known as X.

Tesla shares fell nearly 4% on Thursday but are still up nearly 90% in 2023.

Source: www.marketwatch.com