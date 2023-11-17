File photo shows the former Twitter sign-in page with its new X logo.

IBM says it will suspend advertising on social media platform X

The global technology company announced the decision Thursday after a report by the liberal advocacy organization Media Matters said that ads from companies like IBM, Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal’s Bravo TV network and Comcast’s appeared next to the about content. IBM then issued a statement to the Financial Times saying it had “suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.”

In the report, Media Matters also accused are promoting, which they claim they want people to stop using against them.” To which Musk replied, “You have spoken absolutely the truth.”

Earlier this year, Musk appointed American media executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO to oversee business operations. But they were immediately faced with the difficult task of attracting more users and advertisers to the site, which fired most of its workforce, rolled back many of its content moderation policies and, in turn, warned advertisers about hate speech on the platform. Negatively increased the concerns of. Their brand is being affected.

“X’s position has always been clear that discrimination by everyone must stop – I think this is something we can and should all agree on,” Yaccarino said in a tweet. “When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

In July, Musk said the company was “still in negative cash flow, due to a (nearly) 50% decline in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.”

Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September to discuss combating the spread of anti-Semitism on X. Netanyahu said that although he appreciated Musk’s commitment to free speech, “I hope that you will find within the scope of the First Amendment the ability to not only stop anti-Semitism, or roll back as much of it as you can, but “Any collective group of people with hatred towards people that represents anti-Semitism.”

Musk responded, “Obviously I’m against anti-Semitism.” “I am against anything that promotes hatred and conflict, and I am for anything that helps society and leads us to a better future.”

Since then, Yaccarino said X has removed hundreds of accounts linked to Hamas and removed thousands of posts following the terrorist group’s terrorist attack on Israel.

“There is no place at X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups,” he said in a statement. “And we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including through proactive efforts.”

