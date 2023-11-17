IBM halted advertising on X/Twitter over ad placement next to pro-Nazi material; White House responds to Elon Musk’s promotion of anti-Semitic posts – update

getty images

Updates: The White House has responded to an X/Twitter post by Elon Musk earlier this week that promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Just give it.”

Bates was referring to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” Bates said. Musk responded, “You are absolutely right.”

On Wednesday, Musk endorsed an ” The post put forward the “Great Replacement theory” or the claim that Jewish people want to bring non-white undocumented people to Western countries to reduce the influence of whites. The convicted murderer in the Tree of Life shootings had adopted that principle.

Musk later tried to clarify his post, including the Anti-Defamation League as a group that “unjustly attacks most people in the West, despite the majority of the West being Jewish people.” And support Israel.”

X/Twitter is struggling with a media matters report that shows that major brands have placed their advertisements next to pro -Nazi content, even its CEO Linda Yacarino has a social media site to a social media site Have tried to promote it as a safe place. For sponsors. IBM announced it was pulling the plug while it investigated the report.

Earlier, Thursday: Elon Musk is once again facing an uproar over one of his ex/Twitter posts, this time after he agreed with a user’s comment that Jews have “hate against whites.”

The tweet drew even more attention to Musk-owned X/Twitter and the proliferation of anti-Semitic posts in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

IBM announced it was suspending advertising on the platform after a Media Matters report showed that major brands had placed their ads next to posts promoting the Nazi Party.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement to the Financial Times and other outlets, “IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.” Is done.”

Media Matters uncovered other posts that featured ads for Bravo, Oracle and Xfinity in addition to pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler content.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of That’s something we can do and that’s something we should all agree on. When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. Not the place – it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

Yaccarino is trying to convince advertisers that X/Twitter is a safe place for them to place their positions. “We are always working to protect public conversations,” he wrote Tuesday.

But Musk’s post on Wednesday escalated a long-standing anti-Semitic rumor about the Great Replacement theory.

One user posted, “The Jewish community is promoting the exact same type of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people should stop using against them. The Western Jewish population is now coming to the disturbing realization that the minority crowd that supports the influx into their country doesn’t actually like them very much. You want the truth told to your face, that is the truth.”

Musk’s response was, “You are absolutely right.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote of Musk’s post, “At a time when anti-Semitism is exploding in the US and rising around the world, it is difficult for someone to validate and promote anti-Semitic principles.” “Using the influence of is undeniably dangerous.”

Musk later tried to defend his post, writing, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, in accordance with their principles, criticize the minority groups that are the primary threat to them.” Musk had previously threatened to sue the ADL.

Musk was scheduled to speak at a session on AI at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit today, but he was replaced by John Kerry. Organizers said schedule changes prevented his participation and declined his offer to speak remotely.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate reported in an audit study released this week that, after one week, X/Twitter had failed to remove 196 out of 200 posts reported to platform moderators for violating its terms of service. The content included posts threatening violence against Muslims, Palestinians, and Jewish people, as well as messages that were explicitly anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim. ,

Source: deadline.com