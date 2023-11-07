IBM Fast Tracking Enterprise Using GenAI Your Own Enterprise

WatsonX AI IBM Generative AI platform featured on smartphones. On 10 August 2023 in Brussels, , [+] Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

In the last century, IBM, also known as the International Business Machine, ushered in an era of productive, practical, and most importantly, profitable computing in the business world, forever changing the way we do business. Since then, businesses have evolved to take on a new moniker – “enterprise”, and today those enterprises are again on the brink of a new era of computing. An era where business machines are no longer just reactive tools. An era where enterprise tools are creative assistants. The era of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). Once again, IBM finds itself in a position to potentially change the way we do business forever.

While elements of current GenAI capabilities have existed since the 1960s, when Joseph Weizenbaum developed the first chatbot called ELIZA, it was not until 2017 when transformer networks were introduced that modern GenAI began to take shape. Mass adoption of GenAI began with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, but most of these early use cases are centered around consumer applications. Adobe was one of the early adopters of providing GenAI capabilities to enterprises with its Adobe Firefly suite of GenAI tools, particularly for creative industries like marketing, content creation, and photography. IBM now wants to accelerate the adoption of GenAI not only in one aspect of the enterprise like marketing, but also in other enterprise functions ranging from software code development to IT operations and even human resources (HR).

Accelerating Enterprise GenAI

The typical code development process involves a company developing an alpha version of the product, performing initial functional testing on it, then deploying it to a small group of friendly alpha customers for actual use in real-world scenarios. , Receives feedback on bugs, resolves them. bug, going back to an alpha customer to make sure the bug is resolved and then going to a larger group of beta customers to get further feedback and fixes before releasing for general availability. This type of interaction with external customers before release, whether they are alpha or beta customers, is necessary because the company creating the product may not work in the industry for which the product is developed.

However, when an enterprise is one of the most established enterprises in the modern computing era, such as IBM, it is easier to rapidly develop and test enterprise class solutions and understand what works, what doesn’t work, and eliminate bugs as necessary. What could be a better way to gain first-hand knowledge? Improvements and enhancements than using them internally first? IBM is doing just that with the development of its enterprise GenAI solutions, and in doing so, effectively reducing the number of cycles required with external customer testing to accelerate the development and launch of not just one but multiple enterprise class GenAIs. Capable of reducing. Solution.

Given that IBM itself is a large-scale enterprise, the customers for whom they are developing these solutions are organized in similar ways and have similar needs to their potential customers. As a result, they are able to use internal teams as an alternative to external alpha and sometimes beta customers to reduce the number of development cycles and streamline the process required to move from product idea to general availability.

IBM Enterprise GenAI Solutions

Using this approach, IBM has been able to rapidly launch multiple enterprise class GenAI solutions. IBM’s WatsonX Orchestra is an AI productivity assistant based on WatsonX that increases productivity through analysis and automation of a range of domain specific tasks such as in HR, sales and customer care organizations. WatsonX Code Assistant leverages natural language processing (NLP) to enhance software developer productivity, notably in Ansible playbooks for rapid IT infrastructure automation, as well as translating COBOL to Java for IBM Z modernization. IBM has also developed products for IT automation to streamline IT ticket processing, reducing the mean time to diagnosis and the mean time to resolution of submitted tickets. IT automation uses finely tuned large language models (LLMs) to assess incoming ticket requests, identify patterns that foreshadow outages, and issue recommended actions or even Also writes novel software code for review by experienced IT team members to address issues. Finally, IBM has introduced WatsonX-based capabilities into the Maximo application suite to optimize work order management, asset health monitoring, predictive maintenance and manufacturing quality control.

The era of enterprise GenAI

This is the beginning of enterprise-focused GenAI and many companies are developing and releasing products to address the growing number of use cases and applications aimed at increasing productivity and profitability through automation. Over the remainder of 2023 and the next few years, Tirias Research expects the pace of innovation around enterprise class GenAI solutions from companies like IBM, Adobe, and others to accelerate as the research and development processes described above yield more insights that drive use. Provides. Case maturity, product refinement and development and fine tuning of fundamental models.