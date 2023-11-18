IBM, EU and Disney pull ads from Elon Musk’s X over anti-Semitism concerns

Advertiser Social Media Platform

IBM said this week it had halted advertising on The platform is known to be trying to win back big brands and their advertising dollars, which is X’s main source of revenue.

Advertisements from Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal’s Bravo Network and Comcast were also placed next to anti-Semitic content on X, the liberal advocacy group Media Matters said in a report Thursday.

“IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement.

Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their next steps.

Separately on Friday, the EU’s executive branch said it was blocking advertising on X and other social media platforms due to a rise in hate speech. Later in the day, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount Global also said they were suspending or stopping advertising on X.

Musk sparked an uproar this week with his own tweet, responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and being indifferent to anti-Semitism. “You have spoken the truth.” Musk tweeted in response Wednesday.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and there has been increased scrutiny of content on X since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday in response to Musk’s tweet.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said that X’s “vision has always been clear that discrimination must stop by everyone across the board.”

“I think this is something we can and should all agree on,” he tweeted Thursday.

Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal executive, was hired by Musk to rebuild relationships with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that relaxing content restrictions would allow hateful and toxic speech to flourish. Permission is being given and it will harm their brands.

“When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for it anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. Full stop,” Yaccarino said.

According to a statement from X, accounts that Media Matters found posting anti-Semitic content will no longer be monetizable and specific posts will be labeled “sensitive media.” Musk condemned Media Matters As “an evil organization”.

Also head of Anti-Defamation League Counterattack on Musk’s tweet This week, the latest confrontation took place between a leading Jewish civil rights organization and a billionaire businessman.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said on is more dangerous.”

Musk also tweeted This week he was “very hurt by the message of the ADL and any other group that really promotes anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or any kind of racism.”

The group has previously accused Musk of allowing anti-Semitism and hate speech to spread on the platform and amplifying messages from neo-Nazis and white supremacists who want to ban the ADL.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said it was pausing all of its social media advertising efforts due to a “worrying increase in misinformation and hate speech” on the platforms in recent weeks.

The Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, said it is advising its services “to refrain from advertising on social media platforms at this stage where such content exists,” adding that the ban on Does not affect his official accounts.

The EU has taken a tougher stance with new rules to clean up social media platforms, and last month it formally asked the EU for information on how to tackle hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war. Had requested.

X is not alone in dealing with problematic content since the conflict.

On Thursday, TikTok removed the hashtag #lettertoamerica after users on the app posted sympathetic videos about Osama bin Laden’s 2002 letter that justified the 9/11 terrorist attacks against Americans and Israel. American support was criticized for. The Guardian news outlet, which had published a copy of the letter being shared, removed it and replaced it with a statement that directed readers to a 2002 news article that it said was out of more context. Provides.

The video attracted widespread attention among X users critical of TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. TikTok said the letter was not a trend on its platform and attributed an X post by journalist Yashar Ali and media coverage for attracting more engagement on the hashtag.

The short-form video app has faced criticism from Republicans and others who say the platform has failed to protect Jewish users from harassment and deliver pro-Palestinian content to viewers.

TikTok has aggressively pushed back, saying it is removing anti-Semitic content and does not manipulate its algorithms to take sides.

,

AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this story.

Kelvin Chan and Halleluia Hadero, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com