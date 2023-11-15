ibm watsonx Nurfoto via Getty Images

Providing AI to the enterprise requires overcoming a number of governance, compliance, and security concerns. This involves navigating a complex landscape of challenges spanning technical, ethical, social and regulatory dimensions.

IBM focused on solving the unique needs of the enterprise with the introduction of its Watson solution set earlier this year. The company then strengthened its AI security story with the subsequent release of its WatsonX Granite Foundation model. Its focus on enterprise-readiness continues with the announcement of WatsonX.Governance, designed to assist businesses in managing and operating AI models, which will be generally available in early December.

WatsonX.Governance

IBM’s new WatsonX.Governance equips organizations with a comprehensive toolkit to manage risk, increase transparency, and prepare for compliance with future AI-related regulations. This allows businesses to automate AI governance processes, monitor models, and take corrective actions, ultimately providing increased visibility.

IBM WatsonX.Governance IBM Corporation

WatsonX.Governance is a new set of tools provided by IBM that perform several key functions related to the management and operation of AI models:

risk management :WatsonX.Governance helps organizations manage the risks associated with AI models, particularly those powered by large language models (LLM) or foundation models. These models can pose risks due to the quality of the training data, including data scraped from unverified sources on the Internet.

:WatsonX.Governance helps organizations manage the risks associated with AI models, particularly those powered by large language models (LLM) or foundation models. These models can pose risks due to the quality of the training data, including data scraped from unverified sources on the Internet. transparency promotion : One of the major challenges with AI models is the need for greater transparency into how those models make decisions or generate outputs. WatsonX.Governance addresses this issue by providing tools and processes that increase the transparency of AI models, making their operations and results more understandable.

: One of the major challenges with AI models is the need for greater transparency into how those models make decisions or generate outputs. WatsonX.Governance addresses this issue by providing tools and processes that increase the transparency of AI models, making their operations and results more understandable. compliance preparation : As AI regulations continue to evolve, businesses must ensure that their AI models comply with them. WatsonX.Governance helps organizations anticipate and prepare for compliance with future AI-focused regulations. This can translate these regulations into enforceable policies, aiding compliance efforts.

: As AI regulations continue to evolve, businesses must ensure that their AI models comply with them. WatsonX.Governance helps organizations anticipate and prepare for compliance with future AI-focused regulations. This can translate these regulations into enforceable policies, aiding compliance efforts. governance and monitoring :wattsx.governance enables businesses to effectively govern and monitor their AI models. This model provides mechanisms to automate AI governance processes such as monitoring and corrective actions. This helps organizations maintain control over their AI deployments and ensure that they work as intended.

:wattsx.governance enables businesses to effectively govern and monitor their AI models. This model provides mechanisms to automate AI governance processes such as monitoring and corrective actions. This helps organizations maintain control over their AI deployments and ensure that they work as intended. increase visibility:wattsx.governance provides increased visibility into AI operations, allowing organizations to track and evaluate the performance and behavior of their AI models. This visibility is essential for informed decision making and resolution of any issues that may arise.

IBM Consulting is also expanding its strategic expertise to help clients adopt responsible AI practices to include automated model governance and broader organizational governance. This includes AI ethics, organizational culture, accountability, training, regulatory compliance, risk management, and addressing cybersecurity threats.

WatsonX.Governance is part of the IBM WatsonX AI and data platform, along with other products such as AI assistants and data storage solutions, designed to help enterprises scale and accelerate their AI initiatives. Additionally, IBM is offering intellectual property protection for its IBM-developed WatsonX models.

analyst opinion

Enterprises deploying generic AI face significant governance, compliance, and security challenges. Key issues include data privacy and security, the protection of sensitive information used in AI training, and the need to prevent data breaches.

Ethical and bias concerns are paramount, as AI models can acquire bias from training data, leading to unfair results, especially in sensitive areas like recruiting and law enforcement. Compliance with evolving regulations in different jurisdictions increases the complexity, requiring updated knowledge and adherence to different legal standards.

Additionally, the lack of transparency and explainability in many AI models creates challenges in understanding and justifying AI-driven decisions, complicating accountability in cases of errors or harms.

WatsonX.Governance, along with IBM’s recently announced WatsonX Granite Foundation model, addresses these concerns and helps organizations address the challenges posed by AI, ensuring responsible and ethical AI practices.

IBM’s comprehensive Watson portfolio aims to enable businesses to innovate with AI while maintaining transparency, accountability, and control over their AI initiatives.

watsonx IBM Corporation

IBM is not alone in taking steps to help enterprises address the challenges of deploying AI safely and responsibly. Traditional enterprise consulting firms like PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and Accenture have a range of services to help businesses deal with the issues, while leading AI technology providers like Google and Microsoft bring targeted technology to help solve the problem. Are.

IBM’s broad approach and deep technical capabilities place it almost alone in its ability to address the full breadth of challenges inherent in bringing generic AI into the enterprise. WatsonX was a complete reset of how we understand IBM and AI; The company continues to build on this credibility by complementing its excellent technical solutions with the practical tools needed to make AI safe for enterprise adoption. I love the speed at which IBM is implementing its WatsonX roadmap. I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.