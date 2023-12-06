IBM and META launch AI alliance for safe, open AI

AI Alliance

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the contours of technology, an unprecedented initiative has emerged: the AI ​​Alliance. The alliance is a consortium of leading organizations spanning diverse sectors – industry, academia, research, startups and government – ​​united in their commitment to foster open innovation and open science in AI.

Created by IBM and META, the AI ​​Alliance is a testament to the belief that open and transparent innovation is vital to harnessing AI advancements that prioritize safety, diversity, and broader economic opportunity.

At the heart of the AI ​​Alliance’s mission is creating an open community that accelerates responsible AI innovation while ensuring scientific rigor and trust. This effort is action-oriented and clearly international, reflecting the global nature of AI’s impact.

The new organization aims to shape the development of AI in a way that reflects the diverse needs and complexities of global societies. By pooling resources and knowledge from different sectors, the AI ​​Alliance addresses security concerns. It provides a platform to develop solutions that suit the needs of researchers, developers and adopters around the world.

The main objectives of the AI ​​Alliance include developing benchmarks, standards and tools for the responsible use of AI on a global scale. This includes creating a list of verified safety, security and trust tools and advocating for their use within the developer community.

The alliance also focuses on advancing an ecosystem of open foundation models, particularly those capable of addressing large-scale societal challenges such as climate change and education.

Another important objective is to foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem and support global AI skills development. This includes engaging with the academic community to develop the next generation of AI scientists and engineers.

Education and public discussion are also central to the AI ​​Alliance’s agenda. Developing educational materials and resources to inform public discussions and policymaker decisions on AI is critical to shaping an informed narrative about the benefits, risks, and regulatory approaches to AI.

The alliance plans to launch initiatives promoting open development of AI and organize events to explore use cases and showcase responsible AI applications.

The composition of AI Alliances is as diverse as its objectives. Its 50 member companies include creators of AI benchmarking tools, universities and science agencies that nurture AI talent, creators of essential AI hardware and infrastructure, and champions of foundational software frameworks.

Its members include creators of some of the most widely used open AI models and tools, highlighting the Alliance’s deep roots in the AI ​​ecosystem.

The Coalition operates through member-driven working groups, a Governing Board, and a Technical Oversight Committee, which are dedicated to advancing the Coalition’s objectives while establishing project standards and guidelines. In addition to its core members, the coalition plans to partner with government and non-profit organizations aligned with its mission.

More than just a collaboration, the AI ​​Alliance is a movement toward a more open, inclusive, and responsible AI future. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of its members, the AI ​​Alliance is poised to make significant contributions to the field of AI, ensuring that the benefits of AI progress are accessible and beneficial to all.

analyst opinion

Unsurprisingly, IBM played a key role in forming the new AI alliance. After all, the company brings its enterprise sensibilities to deliver secure AI as a core part of its WatsonX offerings.

IBM has been a vocal supporter of the ethical development and deployment of AI. This involves a continued focus on ensuring that AI systems are fair, explainable, and free from biases, which can have a profound impact on almost every application.

An important part of IBM’s approach to secure AI involves making AI systems more transparent and understandable. This involves research and development efforts to create AI that can explain its own decision-making processes and outcomes, making these systems more trustworthy to users and stakeholders.

Similarly, Meta invests heavily in AI research, focusing on ensuring the security and reliability of AI systems. This includes developing AI models with strong protections against errors and biases, as well as algorithms that can explain their decision-making processes, increasing transparency and credibility. This is where AI alliances fit in.

The launch of the AI ​​Alliance is an important step towards promoting open innovation and collaboration in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative brings together a variety of leading organizations from industry, academia, research, startups, and government, dedicated to supporting open science and technology in AI.

The AI ​​Alliance represents a significant advance in promoting open innovation and responsible development in artificial intelligence, which are critical efforts to drive enterprise adoption of the technology. By bringing together diverse expertise and perspectives, the AI ​​Alliance is set to shape the development of AI to ensure that the benefits of the technology are shared widely and responsibly. This is a very important effort.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.

Source: www.forbes.com