IBM advances geospatial AI to tackle climate challenges

-IBM Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Government of Kenya and the Science and Technology Facilitation Council (STFC) of the United Kingdom to expand the application of IBM geospatial AI technologies to urban heat island mapping, reforestation and climate resilience in aviation ) is collaborating with the Hartree Center.

-IBM and NASA will create a new AI foundation model for weather and climate.

Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced new efforts that leverage its geospatial data, including IBM’s Geospatial Foundation model, developed in collaboration with NASA, for climate efforts, including urban analysis. -Apply spatial AI technologies. Tapa Island in the United Arab Emirates (UAE); reforestation throughout Kenya; and climate resilience in the United Kingdom (UK).

IBM continues to advance its AI model strategy through building, training, fine-tuning, and open-sourcing foundation models – models that can be used for a variety of tasks and transfer information from one situation to another. Can be applied in – which is designed for domains beyond natural language. , including geospatial applications.

These models, which are trained on geospatial information such as satellite images, present a unique opportunity to address climate change because unlike traditional AI models tailored for specific tasks, geospatial foundation models – satellite and weather Incorporating data – creating knowledge representations from petabytes and exabytes. Climate-relevant data that can facilitate quick and streamlined discovery of environmental insights and solutions. These models can also be fine-tuned and applied to a range of areas that drive or manifest climate change, from flood detection to fire detection.

“Climate change is a real and serious issue that we need to find new ways to tackle as quickly and efficiently as possible, including using today’s most advanced AI technology,” said Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow and vice president of Accelerated Discovery at IBM. “AI Foundation models using geospatial data can be a game-changer as they allow us to better understand, prepare for, and address many climate-related events that impact the health of our planet , which has never been seen before. We expect these technologies to happen.” We can help accelerate the rate at which solutions are achieved and implemented for a safer and healthier planet for future generations.”

Analysis of urban heat islands in the UAE



If GHG emissions continue at high levels, many cities are likely to experience disruptive and extreme heat waves by the end of this century. To develop sustainable and equitable plans to keep cities livable, rising heat levels must be accurately mapped and addressed.

IBM and Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) are leading an effort to apply the Foundation Model to mapping urban heat islands – areas with temperatures significantly higher than surrounding locations. This innovative research applies a fine-tuned version of IBM’s geospatial foundation model to understand the urban environment specifically in Abu Dhabi and how the underlying landscape in the UAE influences the formation of urban heat islands.

To date, the model has informed efforts that have succeeded in reducing the heat island effect in the region by more than 3oC (5.4 F). Moving forward, the model is expected to provide unique insights that inform the development of urban design strategies designed to help mitigate urban heat stress in a changing climate.

MBZUAI Acting Provost Professor Tim Baldwin said : “Our collaboration with IBM marks an unprecedented effort to use foundational AI models in analyzing and identifying solutions to urban heat islands for Abu Dhabi and parts of the UAE, a region that is particularly is affected by climate change. This research underlines the important role AI can play in tackling global issues, emphasizing the urgency of continued exploration and innovation. By harnessing the power of AI, we are not just solving challenges; we “Actively shaping solutions for a sustainable future. In a world facing unprecedented challenges, MBZUAI stands at the forefront of cutting-edge research in AI, recognizing its transformative power.”

Advancing reforestation and water sustainability in Kenya



In December 2022, President of Kenya HEDR William Ruto unveiled the National Tree Growth and Restoration Campaign designed to plant 15 billion trees across Kenya by 2032, including areas with critically affected water towers – Wild Landscapes Which retain water throughout Kenya and are the source of many rivers. While water towers account for approximately three-quarters of the country’s water resources, deforestation is contributing to increasing water scarcity in these areas.

IBM and the Kenyan Government’s Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change Ali Mohammed signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the National Tree Growth and Restoration Campaign through a new “Adopt-a-Water-Tower” initiative Have done. This effort will be fueled by a new digital platform that leverages IBM’s geospatial foundation model to enable users to track and view tree planting and tree growing activities in specific water tower areas. Local developers can also create fine-grained models by combining IBM geospatial models with their own localized information to monitor forest restoration and measure above-ground biomass such as sequestered carbon, ultimately resulting in water towers in Kenya. Efforts can be made at the grassroots level to plant more trees. Area.

Presidential Spokesperson Mr. Hussein Mohammed, MBS, said : “We believe that technology plays a vital role in unleashing our full potential, optimizing the use of resources and seizing opportunities. It serves as a means of ensuring that we use our resources to our Grassroots-driven economies work most effectively to drive the change agenda. Through our partnership with IBM, we have the opportunity to harness the power of artificial intelligence and geospatial data to advance our climate ambitions. has the potential. These ambitions include planting 15 billion trees, rejuvenating our vital water towers, fostering increased collaboration with the private sector to promote an equitable energy transition for the communities around our forests. With this Also, this collaboration will enhance our ability to participate equitably in the carbon economy. The potential of this collaboration extends beyond our borders and has the potential to be replicated in other countries that are trying to increase their forest cover. .Improve the economic and health well-being of their communities.”

Enhancing climate resilience across the United Kingdom



In 2021, IBM and the Hartree Center of the Science and Technology Facilitation Council (STFC) collaborated to explore the application of next generation technologies, including AI from IBM, to address climate risk and resilience across the UK.

Now, IBM, STFC and Royal HaskoningDHV, a global consulting engineering company, have collaborated to establish a new service leveraging IBM’s geospatial AI tools to automate and scale climate risk assessment processes for organizations. Tries to do. The first use case of the service will focus on the aviation sector, with IBM’s geospatial AI assessing the impacts of weather-related issues, including:

Short-term impacts of extreme weather on aviation operations.

The long-term impact of climate change on future airport operations and infrastructure.

Additionally, IBM and STFC are pursuing a new area of ​​research with Dark Matter Labs and LucidMinds, through the Hartree Center, the Hartree National Center for Digital Innovation, as part of their TreesAI project. The research project will apply IBM geospatial AI technologies to their Green Urban Landscape (GUS) model to map urban locations where trees can be planted to help reduce the risk of surface water flooding. This effort will ultimately inform an end-to-end digital planning platform for urban planners, project developers and green urban investors across the UK.

Kate Royce, director of STFC’s Hartree Center, said : “From an industrial and societal perspective, there has never been a more important time to prepare for the challenges posed by climate change. Here at STFC’s Hartree Centre, we are working with IBM and Royal HaskoningDHV to use advanced AI technologies to We are excited to help the aviation industry prepare for climate risks and become more resilient against the impacts of extreme weather. Equally, our collaboration with IBM and Dark Matter Labs on the TreesAI project through our HNCDI program Will enable better decision making based on accurate prediction and management of flood risk, which is critical for all future city planning. Advanced AI technologies will be a key driver in enabling us to build a more resilient world against the adverse impacts of climate change. Are.”

said Jeevan Shiferli, Climate Intelligence Business Strategist at Royal HaskoningDHV. : “Operational and strategic planners at every company need a clear understanding of how weather and climate-related events impact their business operations. Using AI and geospatial data, we can improve our “Will supercharge climate risk assessments.”

Chloe Traeger, TreesAI UK Lead, said : “More than 300,000 properties are at risk of surface water flooding. Without action, this figure will almost double by 2055 due to climate change and urbanization. Through our collaboration with IBM and STFC, we are able to see that How trees contribute to reducing surface water flood risks across the city under different scenarios, using GUS. This enabled us and our partners to make a business case for tree planting and maintenance in Glasgow. Following a successful pilot in, we are now looking at other places to embed this powerful data-enabled decision-making tool.”

NASA expands collaboration to apply generic AI to weather



Beyond their initial commitment to building and deploying a geospatial foundation model, IBM and NASA have also announced work on a new, separate AI foundation model for weather and climate. By applying AI technology from IBM, the model aims to improve the accuracy, speed, and affordability of weather forecasting and other climate applications. Sample applications of the model include not only forecasting, but also super-resolution downscaling, identifying conditions conducive to wildfire, and predicting meteorological events. IBM researchers will work with NASA domain experts to train and validate the model.

IBM at COP28

These latest efforts and IBM’s role at COP28 build on the company’s long history of action, research and advocacy around the environment. IBM issued its first environmental policy 50 years ago in 1971, and published a formal position on climate change in 2007. IBM is also a founding member of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Science-Policy-Business Forum on Environment and Climate. Supports communities vulnerable to climate change and other environmental issues through initiatives such as the Leadership Council, and the IBM Sustainability Accelerator.

To follow IBM at COP28, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/events/unfccc-cop

About IBM



IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI and consulting expertise. We help customers in more than 175 countries leverage the insights they gain from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting provide our customers with open and flexible options. All of this is backed by IBM’s long-term commitment to trust, transparency, accountability, inclusivity and service.

media Contact:

Sarah Benchaita

IBM Research

[email protected]

bethany hill mccarthy

IBM Research

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:

Source IBM

Source: www.bing.com