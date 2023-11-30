The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been in Russian hands since the invasion of the country in early 2022.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that threats were increasing around Ukraine’s nuclear power stations due to the proximity of the fighting and power outages.

“There are a lot of risks that are increasing and will remain with us until the end of the conflict,” Mr Grossi told the press on the sidelines of a tour of the planned burial site of radioactive waste in Bure (Meuse). ), in eastern France.

“Military actions have increased, and in our Permanent Expert Mission, which we have in Zaporizhia and also in other Ukrainian power stations, we are seeing an increase in attacks around power stations”, Mr Grossi said. “This is a matter of great concern to us”.

The IAEA chief also mentioned power outages, “which pose a threat to the cooling function of the reactors”.

In this context, the IAEA is “trying to have a dissuasive effect on all parties, so as to avoid adding an accident with radiological consequences to the misery of this war”, he explained.

dangerous situation

After falling into the hands of Russian forces on 4 March 2022, Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest power station, was fired upon and disconnected from the power grid on several occasions, a precarious situation that led to fears of a major nuclear accident. Is.

Both sides accuse each other of causing the disaster. In early November, Russia claimed to have intercepted nine Ukrainian drones flying near the plant.

Earlier, Moscow had accused Ukraine of using drones to target a nuclear power plant, an administrative building and a nuclear waste depot in the Russian border region of Kursk.

However, the plant operator said the attack did not cause any increase in radioactivity.

For its part, in early July, Kiev accused Moscow of preparing a “provocation” in Zaporizhia, with the military claiming that “objects similar to explosive devices were placed” on the roofs of reactors 3 and 4.

The IAEA later confirmed that it had observed “no mines or explosives” on the roofs of these buildings.

Last June, Mr Grossi made his third visit to a Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhia following the Russian invasion.

On that occasion, he had to assess the threat to the plant from the breach of a dam whose water was used to cool the reactors.

He described the situation as “serious”, but added that he was reassured by the fact that “measures are being taken to stabilize the situation”.

The IAEA has a team of experts available at all times.

As far as power supply is concerned, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom assured in August that power stations located in areas controlled by Kiev would be at full capacity before winter.

Apart from Zaporizhia, which is controlled by Russia, Ukraine currently has three power stations – nine reactors in total.

