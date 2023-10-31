TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – IA Clarington Investments Inc. (“IA Clarington” or the “Firm”) today announced the addition of three funds to its lineup of mandates offering the Active ETF Series, the Firm’s exchange-traded series. ,

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (TSX:IGEO) , sub-advised by Loomis, Sales & Company, LP (“Loomis Sales”). The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.80%.*

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund (TSX:ISCB) , managed by Dan Bastasik, Senior Vice President, Investments and Portfolio Manager, IA Global Asset Management Inc. (“IAGAM”). The Fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation potential by investing primarily in fixed-income securities with an emphasis on corporate and other high-yield fixed-income securities. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.*

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (TSX:IWEB), managed by Sebastian Mac Mahon, Chief Strategist, Senior Economist and Vice President, Asset Allocation and Portfolio Managers, IAGAM, and Tej Rai, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Allocation, IAGAM. The fund seeks to generate regular income with modest long-term capital appreciation potential by investing primarily in Canadian fixed-income securities, directly or indirectly. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.40%.*

The active ETF series for all three mandates will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at market open today. The fee structure is similar to Series F, the fund’s fee-based series.

“Secular shifts in the equity and fixed income markets are presenting investors with a unique set of opportunities and risks, and tackling this complex landscape requires the skill, discipline and conviction of experienced active managers. “With this, investors who prefer to transact on an exchange now have access to three mandates that respond to the challenges of emerging markets and provide real potential for building, growing and preserving wealth for the long term,” Catherine said Milam, President and Chief Executive Officer, IA Clarington.

The Active ETF Series is also available for the following IA Clarington funds:

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX:ISIF)

Managed by Dan Bastasik, the fund seeks to provide a sustainable flow of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian equities and fixed-income investments. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.*

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX:IGAF)

Sub-advised by Loomis Sales, the fund seeks to provide a sustainable flow of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities, fixed income investments and money market instruments from around the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.85%.*

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund (TSX:ILGB)

Sub-advised by Loomis Sales, the Fund seeks to provide income with long-term capital growth potential by investing directly or indirectly primarily in fixed income securities of corporations, governments and other issuers, such as supranational issuers. . Anywhere in the world. The management fee for the Active ETF Series is 0.70%.*

IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX:ICPB)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund seeks to generate income and long-term income by investing primarily in government bonds, investment-grade fixed income securities, while preserving capital and mitigating the effects of interest rate fluctuations. Seeks to provide capital growth potential. Bonds and high-yield bonds, as well as other income-producing securities such as asset-backed securities and senior floating-rate loans. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.50%*

IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX:IFRF)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund generates a stream of current monthly income by investing primarily in senior floating-rate debt, other floating-rate securities and investment-grade and non-investment-grade North American and global debt obligations. Wants to provide. Corporate issuer. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.*

To learn more about the Active ETF Series, talk to your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/ETF.

*Management fee does not include administration fees and applicable taxes.

Wellington Square refers to Wellington Square Capital Partners Inc. (Sub-Adviser) and Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (Deputy Deputy Advisor).

IA Clarington Investments Inc. About this

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. – Canada’s fourth-largest life and health insurance company – IA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, active ETF lines and Including socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2023, IA Clarington has more than $17.4 billion of assets under management. For more information please visit iaclarington.com

About IA Global Asset Management Inc.

A magnet for top investment talent, IA Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest asset managers, with over $100 billion under management in institutional and retail mandates. We help investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today’s complex markets. We are building on our historic success, supporting the development of our core strengths and looking for innovative ways to meet the needs of investors. We are rooted in history and innovating for the future. Our experienced portfolio managers utilize a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in iAGAM’s integrated commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigor, and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

About Loomis, Sells & Company, LP

Since 1926, Loomis, Sells & Company has helped serve the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients around the world. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate in-depth proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, prudent decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may be, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. In its commitment to providing attractive sustainable returns for customers, Loomis Sales has the resources, foresight and flexibility to look far for value in markets wide and narrow. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients around the world, for whom it manages more than US$310 billion of assets (as of June 30, 2023; includes Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP and Incorporates the assets of the Loomis Sayles Trust) Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP).

Wellington Square Advisors Inc.

Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (Wellington Square) is an independent, employee-owned investment manager specializing in fixed income and credit. The firm’s investment team has deep fundamental credit experience across the entire fixed-income spectrum and operates with a culture that promotes the free exchange of ideas. Members of the investment team have worked internationally and have a track record of managing institutional and retail mandates. Wellington Square is committed to reducing risk in client portfolios while also aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns. The company believes in generating alpha by avoiding major drawdowns, and building diversified portfolios using a proven, repeatable investment process.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented here may not cover all the risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The IA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. IA Clarington and the IA Clarington logo, IA Wealth and the IA Wealth logo, and IA Global Asset Management and the IA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. And used under license. IA Global Asset Management Inc. (IAGAM) Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (IAIM) is a subsidiary of IAIM.

