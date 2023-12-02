Image Source: Getty Images

As an investor I have learned quite a few lessons. If I were to start investing for the first time now, I would do some things the same way as before – but I would also do some things differently.

Take penny stocks, for example. Many novice investors buy shares selling at throwaway prices and think that their value may increase if the business does well.

In some cases this also proves to be true. But in many cases, the prices of shares that are sold for pennies do not rise but fall. Instead of trying to pick winners, I wouldn’t start investing by buying penny stocks.

Share price and valuation

Just because a stock is sold at a throwaway price, it does not necessarily mean that it becomes cheap.

There is a difference between price and value. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett says, price is what you pay and value is what you get.

That’s why some companies are valued at billions of pounds, yet their shares sell for pennies. VODAFONE There is an example.

scale matters

However, even with its huge capitalization, Vodafone doesn’t meet most people’s definition of a penny stock. A typical penny share has a market capitalization of less than £100 million, with the share price quoted in pennies.

As a new investor, I would prefer to put my money in very big businesses rather than very small businesses. This is not because size necessarily equals quality. Investing in some big companies can prove disastrous.

But scale may provide some advantages to a small private shareholder.

A FTSE 100 The company probably has a diverse shareholder base. Some institutional investors may have such a large stake that they are motivated to spend time and money getting involved if they believe the business is doing poorly.

In a smaller company, there may be fewer shareholders with a stake large enough to do this. Management may also have a larger stake than in larger companies.

This can be good because it helps align their interests with the interests of shareholders. But it can also help strengthen ineffective management.

Capacity does not equal performance

When buying shares, I always look at what the future prospects of a business are.

Past performance is no guarantee of what will happen in the future. However, it can still provide useful information. For example, has a company already proven that its business model works and can generate profits?

Some penny stocks have performed well. For example, I have some shares Topps Tiles And its business has been going on for decades.

But other penny stocks focus almost exclusively on potential future business performance.

A common example is the mining of shares. Many miners with share prices in pennies have scaled back existing operations and sell shares to try and fund growth.

He can do very good work sometimes. But in other situations, mining prospects prove disappointing.

Learning how to value companies with limited or no revenues today can take a long time and even then is very difficult to do with a high level of confidence. I would prefer to start investing by buying into larger, proven businesses that I would feel more comfortable valuing from day one.

