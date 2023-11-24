I would start buying cheap FTSE shares before stock prices rise

Image Source: Vodafone Group PLC

Opportunity to buy a small stake in a big company like VODAFONE For money – and being paid to own it – may sound too good to be true. But the telecoms giant is one of many FTSE shares currently trading at what I see as cheap valuations.

In Vodafone’s case the share price is pennies and there is an annual dividend yield of over 10%. Dividends are never guaranteed, but the thing I like about investing in big companies in the FTSE 100 is that they mostly have proven business models.

That’s why, if I had extra cash to invest right now, I would happily start buying FTSE shares, I think they seem like a bargain.

Looking for cheap stocks to buy

But are FTSE shares as cheap as I think? Take Vodafone for example. The share price in pennies and the double-digit yield could make it a profitable deal. But it could also indicate a potential value trap.

Some investors may be steering clear of the stock due to concerns about its debt load and potentially limited growth opportunities.

So when I look at a stock and ask is it a bargain, what do I really mean?

The answer is not just about share price. Rather, it is about the value I feel the stock provides me. Do I think the company is worth more than its current share price based on its future earnings prospects?

quality on sale

Here’s an example of one such FTSE 100 share I’m adding to my portfolio this year JD Sports,

I think, in the long term, demand for sports and casual clothing will remain strong. I see the risk. For example, tight household budgets may cut into buyers’ willingness to spend money on expensive brands.

However, as a long-term investor, I think JD Sports’ outlook looks strong. Not only are the products it sells likely to be in high demand, but the company has a proven business model that has been profitable in many countries. Aggressive growth plans can help it expand its business.

Yet JD Sports’ share price is only seven times its expected headline profit per share before taxes and adjustments for this year.

Why buy now?

You never know where the stock market will go next. Many FTSE shares may look cheap at the moment. But they can still be found cheaper here.

So why would I buy now? Instead of trying to guess where the market might go, my focus as an investor is solely on whether I think I can buy shares in great companies at a price significantly below their value. .

If their prices then fall further, I do not consider it a cause for concern. In fact, it may provide me with the opportunity to buy even more shares at a deep discount to their actual value.

Si Ruan holds positions in JD Sports Fashion and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK recommends Vodafone Group Public. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

