I would buy these extremely cheap UK stocks in any stock market crash in 2024

What should we do if there is a fresh stock market decline in 2024? I know what I will do. I will buy shares as cheap as I can.

I will never understand why people sell stocks after a decline. What are they planning to do, wait until they come back again and buy them at a higher price?

I’m sure no one wants to do this, but it happens to a lot of people. So I would be contrarian and buy when everyone else is selling.

Want security? Pah!

What’s the next thing stock investors do when prices are falling? They seek security in strong companies that perform essential functions. But isn’t that like checking where the lifebelts are kept after a ship sinks?

I like safe stocks. But I believe the time to buy them is all the time, not after a disaster.

This is contradictory viewpoint number two. I would look for the best buys among riskier stocks, as these have a higher chance of further decline.

contradictory again

And I’m planning to turn against the mob for the third time, by breaking one of the city’s cardinal rules.

I intend to forget about diversification. Is it crazy to do this?

Usually, this is a big part of my strategy. This is a great way to spread the risk of a single sector failing. When the financial crisis occurred in 2007, people who had a lot of money invested in banks could suffer huge losses.

I only had one bank stock in a diversified ISA, and that soothed the pain.

cheap financial

Most financial stocks look cheap to me today. And in the event of a stock market decline, I think there’s a good chance they’ll become even cheaper.

So doesn’t it make sense to stock up on the best value zone? I think it happens. But if I turn away from diversification, it will be only for a short period of time.

And this will only be for new purchases – I will not sell any non-financial stocks I already own.

take some risks

I know I will take risks. Some of the biggest stock market decliners could be in big trouble and remain at lower levels for a long time. Or even get ruined.

Going for one sector obviously increases the risk. And I would only do it as a short-term part of my long-term strategy.

Furthermore, financial stocks are at lows they have been at for several years now. Therefore my judgment that they have been given less importance may be wrong.

But, with all this in mind, which one would I buy?

banks look cheap

It largely depends on which stocks fall the most and appear to be at the best value. But right now, I like the look of it barclaysAt an estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.5 and a 5.3% dividend yield.

then there is legal and general With a 9.4% dividend. And M>he estimated yield is more than 10%.

Things may change, forecasts may be cut, and they may not look so good in the event of a crash. But these are among those cheap stocks that I would look at first.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and M&G PLC.

