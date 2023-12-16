Image Source: Getty Images

There are different ways to try to earn money without working hard. My own approach to creating a passive income source involves buying shares in blue-chip FTSE 100 firms like M&G And British American Tobacco And let’s hope they can pay attractive dividends for years or even decades to come.

I have another FTSE 100 share which currently offers a dividend yield of around 8%. I consider the dividend to be quite safe and expect it to grow regularly in the coming years.

If I wanted to aim for £1,000 in annual passive income, I would buy 4,916 shares in this famous FTSE 100 firm today.

Big brand, big profit

the company is legal and general (LSE:LGN). Does the firm need any introduction? For many people, no. Its long history and famous umbrella logo means it already enjoys widespread brand recognition.

That’s part of its appeal for me as an investor. Having such a well-known name and brand has helped the company garner a huge customer base.

This has resulted in Legal & General developing a highly profitable business. But some other factors also work in its favor. For example, its focus on pensions means it is often able to hold on to clients for decades. Demand is high and flexible. The amounts involved mean that even fairly modest fees or commissions in percentage terms can add up to a lot of cash.

Last year, the firm reported post-tax profits of £2.3bn.

The current market capitalization of less than £15 billion means this FTSE 100 share is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than seven. This sounds like a bargain to me, which is why I’ve been busy buying fiat and common shares this year.

large, growing dividends

With its 7.9% dividend yield, I think this stock offers me good passive income prospects.

The company has clearly laid out its dividend strategy. It aims to grow its dividend by about 5% annually. Same thing happened last year and this year the interim payment increased at the same level.

In fact, the company has raised its dividend most years over the past few decades. But there were some exceptions also. It was kept stable in 2020, whereas it was cut after the 2008 financial crisis.

Dividends are never guaranteed in any company, no matter how excellent its track record. Another financial crisis could cause Legal & General’s profits to decline and lead to a dividend cut.

That said, as a long-term investor I think the company’s strengths should help it pay huge dividends in the future. Its dividend is comfortably covered by those huge profits.

The company is already a dividend paying company. If I had extra cash to invest today and wanted to use it to target four-figure passive income in 2024 and beyond, I would buy 4,916 Legal & Common shares today.

