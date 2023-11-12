I would buy 31,300 Lloyds shares for £1,000 per year in passive income

Image Source: Getty Images

Until recently, I never owned lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares for passive income. I had previously been dismayed by the disappointing share price performance, near-zero interest rates and the threat of disruption from digital banks.

However, I am now a shareholder, and there are a few simple reasons for this.

normalization of interest rates

Historically speaking, the near-zero interest rates we experienced after the financial crisis of 2007/08 were an aberration. But now the base rate is 5.25% as the Bank of England attempts to take high inflation out of the economy.

Never say never, but I can’t see it going back close to 0% anytime soon, especially because the two biggest economic themes in the coming years are likely to be deglobalization (especially supply chain onshoring from East to West). Green-energy transition.

These trends are likely to have an impact. For example, Wall Street hedge fund manager Bill Ackman believes that such structural changes in the global economy will lead to a sustained increase in inflation. As a result, he is only supporting companies that he feels are sure to maintain their pricing power.

Meanwhile, the reinsurance company swiss re So-called greenflation is expected to add about 1% to consumer price index (CPI) inflation in both the US and Europe between 2022 and 2031.

When interest rates are high (but not too high), banks make more money by taking advantage of the greater difference between the fees they charge borrowers and the payments they make to savers.

attractive passive income potential

My second reason for investing is the very attractive and well covered forward dividend yield.

According to forecasts, Lloyds shares are going to yield 6.6% this year. For 2024, the projected dividend yield is 7.6%. These respective payments cover 2.7 and 2.3 times expected earnings.

Although no dividends are actually guaranteed, this healthy coverage tells me that the potential for passive income is solid.

Laying this out, this means I can expect to get £1,000 in annual passive income from 31,300 shares over the next year. At today’s share price 42p, I would be worth around £13,265.

Now, this is not a small change, and it is more than the investment I have made right now. But I am now committed to increasing my stake and reinvesting any dividends I receive to buy more Lloyds shares.

Fintech threat?

Finally, I would mention competition from new digital banks and fintech companies. These include Atom, Tandem, Revolut, Monzo, Starling Bank, Chase and behaviour,

Certainly, these have the potential to erode Lloyd’s market share over time. But the banking giant already partners with and funds several fintechs through a specialist investment team.

Some of its investments can be seen below.

Source: Lloyds Banking Group

Undoubtedly, UK savers today are looking for higher savings rates and many of these smaller rivals pay better rates. This means that Lloyds will have to pay up or face losing customers, and this may reduce profits to some extent.

However, fintech competition in general is not a new threat. For example, Starling Bank is about 10 years old, while Wise was founded in 2011. Yet Lloyds expects to make a net profit of about £5.2bn this year.

If the age-old banking group is being disrupted, it is happening slowly. I don’t believe passive income is in jeopardy. I’m buying.

