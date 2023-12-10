'I will never tolerate any issues for women,' says Telegraph contributor Jeff Zucker.

Mr Zucker is leading Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of Clara Molden The Telegraph –

The leader of Abu Dhabi-backed The Telegraph has said he will “never tolerate any issues for women” amid concerns about the Gulf state’s involvement.

Both The Telegraph and The Spectator are currently subject to bidding by Redbird IMI – a fund backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE.

Fears about the editorial independence of both titles have led Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser to order a public interest investigation, which is ongoing.

Senior commentators, including Camilla Tominey, associate editor of The Telegraph, and Janet Daly, columnist for the Sunday Telegraph since 1996, have warned about discrimination against women in the UAE and the need for freedom of the press.

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser has ordered a public interest inquiry into the proposed deal – Holly Adams/Reuters

These concerns have been expressed by Judith Woods and Zoe Strimpel, both of whom are also columnists for The Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph.

Jeff Zucker, the former head of CNN who is leading the acquisition, tried to ease concerns among staff in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I understand why they are worried and nervous, and I respect that. But with time this will be proven wrong.

Asked if he feared journalists would resign if the Redbird IMI acquisition was successful, he replied: “I certainly hope not. I certainly think that would be shortsighted.”

When pressed about the concerns of female Telegraph employees, Mr. Zucker said: “Well, I would just say that I would run this property. I will be responsible for this. And to be honest, I will never tolerate any issue for women. I never have.”

He previously told the Telegraph he would resign if it was suggested Abu Dhabi attempted to interfere in editorial matters, as he sought assurances over the proposed deal.

“I understand why people have raised questions,” he said in November. “All I can say is that they are in the wrong place. I am here to say that The Telegraph’s editorial independence is guaranteed.

Last week, it emerged that Mr Zucker had rejected a plan to reduce the stake of the Abi Dhabi cash behind the proposed takeover despite press freedom concerns.

Mr. Zucker’s involvement in Redbird IMI follows his resignation as chairman of CNN for failing to disclose a consensual relationship with a senior colleague.

“When it started I was required to disclose it but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” he told colleagues in February 2022, after a nine-year tenure at the network.

Addressing his resignation in The Sunday Times, he said: “I made a mistake. “I don’t think the punishment fits the crime.”

Mr. Zucker to resign as CNN chairman in early 2022 over failure to disclose consensual relationship with a senior colleague – The Washington Post

Organizations running the campaign have highlighted the various problems faced by women in the UAE, including Human Rights Watch, which includes several areas where they “face discrimination”.

In a column earlier this month, Ms Tominey wrote: “As a Telegraph journalist, I share all these fears [about editorial independence], But as a woman, I am even more concerned about the possibility of this newspaper being owned by a sexist regime.

“Although women in the UAE have made huge progress and enjoy more freedoms than others in the Middle East, they are still discriminated against in the judicial system, reports from international observers have revealed “

The next day, Ms Daly said: “The only point to consider here is that in a free society no government – ​​including the country’s elected government – ​​should own a news media outlet.”

Sharing Ms Daly’s column, Alison Pearson, one of The Telegraph’s best-known columnists, insisted that the takeover “must not be allowed to happen”.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, told The Telegraph that the takeover represented a “serious security concern” and should be stopped by ministers.

Martin Townsend, former editor of the Sunday Express and OK! The magazine told The Camilla Tominey Show on GB News: “It should be a huge story. This is a big story for Britain at the moment.

“If we allow a newspaper owned by the UAE or any other foreign territory with that kind of record on freedom of expression, we are completely lost.

“The owners will always try to influence the newspaper, I mean this has been going on for decades. It always happens like this. The idea that they won’t try to influence the newspaper is for the birds. “And we cannot allow that to happen with a regime like this.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com