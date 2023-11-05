Image Source: Getty Images

How big a portfolio is needed to become a millionaire in the stock market? I think it is possible to make the million target by owning only 10 or less shares.

This may seem surprising. But there is actually a clear logic behind this approach.

What drives excessive returns?

Think about the best performing sports teams in the world. Often, only a small number make the team out of a potential pool of thousands of players. Yet, deep success in any given season is often driven by only one or two key members of the team.

When it comes to the stock market, a similar principle applies.

For example, imagine that over 10 years I can invest £10,000 in 100 shares with an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, 50 shares with a CAGR of 10%, or a CAGR of 15% I can invest in only 10 shares with Rs.

After a decade, my £10,000 in 100 shares would be worth £16,289. A 50-share portfolio would be worth £25,937 and a 10-share portfolio would be worth £40,455.

By investing the same total amount each time, what made the difference in the final portfolio value was not the number of shares in each, but the average return.

By narrowing down my portfolio to the stocks I think are the most promising to buy and hold, I can hopefully increase my average annual return. Of course, I can’t do that and lose money while still making it!

becoming a millionaire in stock market

Still, although quadrupling my money in a decade would be an impressive return, it would still leave me far from reaching my goal.

Fifteen percent may not seem like a very difficult average annual return to achieve. However, in reality, many investors are well below that level of performance.

To aim for a million, I would not only need to pick the right few stocks for my portfolio, but I would also need to be serious about investing enough capital to give me a realistic chance of achieving the goal.

Finding Cheap Stocks to Buy

Sticking with my example CAGR of 15%, if I invested £1,000 per month to aim for a million, I should reach my goal in less than two decades.

The principle of buying 10 shares makes sense to me. As long as I can keep my portfolio adequately diversified, I can buy low. But what types of stocks can help me achieve that level of compound annual growth rate?

The right growth shares can help. Alphabet And Apple Few periods in recent years have achieved the kind of growth that British companies have achieved judge scientist, Those stocks may not perform as well in the future, but their track records demonstrate the broader point that growth stocks can deliver the kind of returns I need.

What about dividend stocks? Some have higher yields, but some have yields closer to 15%.

However, as long as I own them, they can increase their dividends. I may also benefit from share price appreciation. For example, a high-yield stock may be maintaining its dividend against City expectations. Not only can I earn larger dividends, but the value of the shares may also increase to reflect the good news.

I believe both growth and income share can help me achieve the target of one million. I just need to find the right one!

The post I’ll Aim to Make a Million by Buying Just 10 Shares appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Si Ruan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Judges Scientific PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com