I wear my bikini bottoms as a top, I apologize for my stretch marks and belly fat but people have a different issue

A MOM has shared her ingenious method for a full-coverage bikini top.

Although she was psyched about the creative idea, people took issue with her execution.

Celina, a mom, repurposed a bikini bottom as a top Credit: TikTok/realestatemommas

She apologized for her stretch marks and belly fat before showing off the top Credit: TikTok/realestatemommas

Celina (@realestatemommas) shared the video with over 47,000 TikTok followers.

Relaxing at the beach, the mom showed off her DIY project — using a bikini bottom as a top.

As she gave viewers a full view of the bikini bottom at work, she apologized in advance for her stretch marks.

“Excuse all my stretch marks and belly fat, when no one knows you’re wearing your underwear as your swimsuit top,” she said.

The content creator pulled the bottom part of the bikini over one shoulder to make it work.

She revealed the bikini strings on the sides under her arms that gave away the fact that her top was a bottom.

People didn’t think her perceived imperfections were a problem at all.

“I won’t excuse the ‘stretch marks and belly fat!’ I accept and love it! Thank you for inspiring,” said one commenter.

Many thought the idea was genius: “It looks great on you, not a bad idea,” said another.

Some didn’t have any issue with the idea or her stretch marks, but her cleanliness.

“Sorry but why are there stains all over it? Looks like s**t,” said one commenter.

Others couldn’t help but agree: “Should have washed it first,” said another.